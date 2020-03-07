Wireless Charger – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Wireless Charger Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Wireless chargers are increasingly gaining popularity in the market from the last few years. The wireless chargers are the devices that use an electromagnetic field to transfer the power using transmitter and receiver used to charge any devices such as a smartphone, wearables devices, power tools, computing devices, robots, and vehicle. The market is dominated by inductive and resonant wireless chargers and the charger can be of a static and mobile type. The wireless charging technology enables charging of multiple devices which are propelling factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, the adoption of wireless charging technology in an autonomous vehicle and the investment by private firms are accountable for the significant growth of global wireless charger market.

The continuous research and development for wireless technology and technological advancement can create an opportunity for wireless charger market in near future. Additionally, the government initiative for digitalization in emerging countries and the deployment of IoT and wearable devices will drive the market of wireless charging technology in near future.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3739585-global-wireless-charger-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North American and European region has a significant share in the global wireless charger market owing to the awareness regarding advanced technology and the high adoption of wearable devices. Additionally, the European wireless charger market is also driven by the increasing usage of smartphone and an autonomous vehicle. The adoption of wireless technology in various industry and the government smart city project is the driving factor for the wireless charger market in Asia-Pacific region.

There are many companies that are significantly contributing in the global wireless charger market such Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Exelium, Powermat Technologies Ltd., Humavox Ltd., Chargifi ltd, Drayson Technologies Ltd., iNPOFi, and so on. The companies are focused on developing wireless charger and also adopting various strategies such as research and development, geographical expansion, merger & acquisition, finding a new market or innovate in their core competency in order to expand individual market share.

Research methodology

The market study of global wireless charger market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for wireless charger manufacturer, smartphone companies, and investment companies, for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

Global wireless charger market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Wireless Charger Market Research and Analysis by Technology

2. Global Wireless Charger Market Research and Analysis by Mobility

3. Global Wireless Charger Market Research and Analysis by Industry

The report covers

• Comprehensive research methodology of the global wireless charger market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global wireless charger market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global wireless charger market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Aircharge

2. Blue Inductive GmbH

3. Chargifi, Ltd.

4. ConvenientPower, Ltd.

5. Drayson Technologies, Ltd.

6. Energous Corp.

7. Evatran Group, Inc.

8. Exelium

9. Green Power Electronics. Co., Ltd.

10. Humavox, Ltd.

11. iNPOFi

12. Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

13. iOttie, Inc.

14. MAPTech- Mobile Air Power Technology

15. Mojo Mobility, Inc.

16. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

17. Neficon Finland, Ltd.

18. Nissan Motor Corp.

19. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

20. Ossia, Inc.

21. Panasonic Corp.

22. PI, Inc.

23. Powercast Corp.

24. Powermat Technologies, Ltd.

25. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

26. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

27. Shenzhen Esorun Technology Co., Ltd.

28. Shenzhen Opso Technology Co., Ltd.

29. Sony Corp.

30. Texas Instruments, Inc.

31. Witricity Corp.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3739585-global-wireless-charger-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders

1.2.4. Exceptions

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Definition

2.2. Analyst Insights & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Regulations

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.1.1. Need for Multiple Device Charging

3.1.2. Adoption of Wireless Charging in Autonomous Vehicles

3.1.3. Rapid Deployment of IoT and Wearable Devices

3.1.4. Investment in Wireless Technology by Private Firms

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. High Cost of Wireless Charger

3.2.2. Lower Efficiency of Wireless Charger

3.3. Opportunities