Wireless Broadband Market 2018: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

— Wireless broadband connects a home or business to the Internet using a radio link between the customer’s location and the service provider’s facility. Wireless broadband can be mobile or fixed.

Wireless technologies using longer-range directional equipment provide broadband service in remote or sparsely populated areas where DSL or cable modem service would be costly to provide. Speeds are generally comparable to DSL and cable modem. An external antenna is usually required.

Wireless broadband Internet access services offered over fixed networks allow consumers to access the Internet from a fixed point while stationary and often require a direct line-of-sight between the wireless transmitter and receiver. These services have been offered using both licensed spectrum and unlicensed devices. For example, thousands of small Wireless Internet Services Providers (WISPs) provide such wireless broadband at speeds of around one Mbps using unlicensed devices, often in rural areas not served by cable or wireline broadband networks.

Wireless Local Area Networks (WLANs) provide wireless broadband access over shorter distances and are often used to extend the reach of a “last-mile” wireline or fixed wireless broadband connection within a home, building, or campus environment. Wi-Fi networks use unlicensed devices and can be designed for private access within a home or business, or be used for public Internet access at “hot spots” such as restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, airports, convention centers, and city parks.

Mobile wireless broadband services are also becoming available from mobile telephone service providers and others. These services are generally appropriate for highly-mobile customers and require a special PC card with a built in antenna that plugs into a user’s laptop computer. Generally, they provide lower speeds, in the range of several hundred Kbps.

Fixed wireless access works primarily when two fixed locations are required to be connected directly. Traditionally, enterprises used leased lines or cables to connect two different locations. FWA is cheaper alternative, specifically in densely populated areas. Typically, FWA employs radio links as the communication and connecting medium between both locations. Usually, the fixed wireless broadcasting equipment is hoisted at building roofs on both the locations to ensure an obstruction free data transmission. Each of the FWA devices is configured to be in line of sight or is in a similar direction for better signal reception. Moreover, besides connecting one-to-one locations, FWA can be implemented in point-to-multipoint and multipoint-to-multipoint transmission modes.

Cambium Networks dominated the market, with accounted for 58.88% of the wireless broadband sales market share in 2016. Intracom Telecom, RADWIN are the key players and accounted for 10.93%, 8.25% respectively of the overall Wireless Broadband market share in 2016. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in North America. It has unshakable status in this field.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Wireless Broadband will register a 18.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1190 million by 2023, from US$ 440 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Wireless Broadband market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Fixed Broadband Wireless

Private LTE Networks

Segmentation by application:

Public Safety

Transportation

Energy

Other Application

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Cambium Networks

Intracom Telecom

RADWIN

Redline communications

Proxim Wireless

LigoWave (Deliberant)

Netronics Technologies

SuperCom (Alvarion Technologies)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Wireless Broadband Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Wireless Broadband Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Wireless Broadband Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fixed Broadband Wireless

2.2.2 Private LTE Networks

2.3 Wireless Broadband Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Wireless Broadband Segment by Application

2.4.1 Public Safety

2.4.2 Transportation

2.4.3 Energy

2.4.4 Other Application

2.5 Wireless Broadband Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Wireless Broadband by Players

3.1 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Wireless Broadband Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Wireless Broadband by Regions

4.1 Wireless Broadband Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Wireless Broadband Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Wireless Broadband Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Wireless Broadband Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Wireless Broadband Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Wireless Broadband Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Wireless Broadband Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Wireless Broadband Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Wireless Broadband Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Wireless Broadband Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Wireless Broadband Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

……Continued

