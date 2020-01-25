Wireless Backhaul via Satellite Market – in various industries demands satellite connectivity to increase efficiency and safety for operations in locations

Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2121
The demand for wireless backhaul via satellite is driven by the universal need to stay connected. Further, satellite backhauls are often cheaper than microwave or fiber networks in remote geographical locations. Although, the 2G, 3G, and LTE network coverage continues rapid expansion, many remote regions are not yet covered or are economically unfeasible for the carriers to expand there. Further, growth in mobile work force, in various industries demands satellite connectivity to increase efficiency and safety for operations in locations. Rapidly expanding cell-tower network coverage in various regions including Asia Pacific and Latin America may pose a challenge to the market. Owing to increasing data consumption, the load on cell-towers has boomed in recent years creating the need to off-load via satellite backhaul and this represents an opportunity in this market.
Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are expected to experience faster growth owing to lower cellular point-of-presence (POP) coverage, lesser land-line infrastructure, and more remote locations in these regions which require better coverage. North America and Europe are expected to experience comparatively low adoption of satellite backhaul owing to their higher cellular POP coverage. Key players in this market include LM Ericsson, iDirect, Inc., SkyVision Global Networks, Inc., Hughes Network Systems LLC., INTRASKY Offshore SAL, NewSat Ltd., Telefonica S.A., Telespazio VEGA UK Ltd., and Advantech Wireless, Inc.