Wireless Backhaul via Satellite Market – in various industries demands satellite connectivity to increase efficiency and safety for operations in locations

Satellite backhaul for wireless and cellular services is being used to expand network coverage over remote and difficult locations. Backhaul via satellite also finds application in emergency communications, backup networks, off-loading cellular traffic and temporary solution in region where cell-towers have not been deployed.

The demand for wireless backhaul via satellite is driven by the universal need to stay connected. Further, satellite backhauls are often cheaper than microwave or fiber networks in remote geographical locations. Although, the 2G, 3G, and LTE network coverage continues rapid expansion, many remote regions are not yet covered or are economically unfeasible for the carriers to expand there. Further, growth in mobile work force, in various industries demands satellite connectivity to increase efficiency and safety for operations in locations. Rapidly expanding cell-tower network coverage in various regions including Asia Pacific and Latin America may pose a challenge to the market. Owing to increasing data consumption, the load on cell-towers has boomed in recent years creating the need to off-load via satellite backhaul and this represents an opportunity in this market.

Satellite backhaul segments include backhauls for GSM, 3G, WiMAX, and LTE, among others. Satellite backhauling can be done for voice, data or services. The satellite backhauling can be implemented for small cells/hetnets including micro, pico, femto, macro and metro base stations.