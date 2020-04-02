Wireless Audio Device Market Trends, Business Growth, Design Competition Strategies, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast 2027

Market Research Future published a research report on “Wireless Audio Device Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2027” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Wireless Audio Device Global Market- Overview

The global wireless audio devices market has been witnessing a steady growth over the last few years on account of growing implementation of wireless devices in various sectors and the increasing demand for consumer electronics. Consumer electronics is a profitable industry which is constantly growing as companies develop new products and technologies in the market. Smart television, wireless headphones, bluetooth speakers are a part of this segment. The growing population, increasing consumer preferences for wireless accessories and evolution of new technologies in the market is boosting the growth of wireless audio device in the coming years. Wireless headsets include a speaker and a microphone which are commonly used during any digital communication. In U.S., 40% of population uses wireless headphones on portable devices which is expected to increase in the coming future. Sony, Phillips, Apple, Sennheiser, Bose are some of the leading wireless headsets manufacturers.

The major growth driver of Wireless Audio Device Market includes increasing penetration of wireless devices in the commercial sector, increasing demand of wireless accessories in consumer electronics, high adoption of wireless devices in the security & defence sector. However, adverse effects on health, and high development cost are the major factors which are hindering the growth of Wireless Audio Device Market

Key Players

Some of the major players in global Wireless Audio Device Market include Sony Corporation (Japan), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Sennheiser Electronic Gmbh & Company Kg (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sonos, Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Vizio Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Voxx International Corporation (U.S.), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea).

Wireless Audio Device Global Market- Segmentation

The Wireless Audio Device Market can be classified into 4 key segments as follows:

Segmentation by Product : Wireless Speaker system, Wireless Headsets, Sound Bar, and Wireless Headphones.

: Wireless Speaker system, Wireless Headsets, Sound Bar, and Wireless Headphones. Segmentation by Technology : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Airplay and others.

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Airplay and others. Segmentation by End-User : Commercial, electronics, telecommunications, automotive and security & defence.

: Commercial, electronics, telecommunications, automotive and security & defence. Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Wireless Audio Device Global Market- Regional Analysis

The global Wireless Audio Device market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in upcoming years. North America is the leading region among Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region which is estimated to show high growth during forecast period. Increasing technological advancements and increasing disposable income in the region is expected to drive the growth of wireless audio devices market in the region. However, issues related to hearing problems is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Industry News

January 2018 – Qualcomm Inc. introduced bluetooth enabled audio system on chip (SoC) capable of reducing power consumption and doubles processing power within audio products such as wireless earbuds and headsets.

January 2018 – Riva Audio introduces a wireless amplifier systems able to connect with existing audio devices into wireless audio network design multiroom ecosystem. This new device can also get connected with Wi-Fi, bluetooth, airplay and DLNA streaming technology.

Intended Audience

Music and stereo companies

Smartphone and audio device manufacturers

Research

Financial institutes

Government

