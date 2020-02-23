Wireless Audio Device 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 17 % and Forecast to 2027

The global wireless audio devices market has been witnessing steady growth over the last few years on account of growing implementation of wireless devices in various sectors and the increasing demand for consumer electronics. The market has been divided into various product categories, namely, wireless speaker system, wireless headsets, wireless microphone, sound bars, and others.

The global wireless audio device market is estimated to grow from USD 12.5 Billion in 2016 to USD 70.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

Objective Study of Wireless Audio Device Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global wireless audio device market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global wireless audio device market based on tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, service provider and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global wireless audio device market

Segments-

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of wireless audio device into type, service provider and region.

Product –

Key Players

Some of the major players in global wireless audio device market include Sony Corporation (Japan), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Sennheiser Electronic Gmbh & Company Kg (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sonos, Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Vizio Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Voxx International Corporation (U.S.), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea).

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1613463-global-wireless-audio-device-market-research-report-forecast-2027

Regional Analysis-

North America is dominating the wireless audio device market, and is followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The availability of low cost of consumer equipment and growth of smart phones, are the growth drivers of wireless audio device market in North America. Among North America region, the U.S., is the leading economy in wireless audio device market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period of 2016-2027, while Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a highest rate due to growing advancement in the technology as well as due to the growing demand and adoption of smartphones in the region.

In addition, North America has dominated the global wireless audio device market, generating USD 5.74 billion of market value in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 34.61 billion by the end of 2027, with growing 17.74% CAGR. It was followed by Europe, which is expected to generate USD 14.73 billion market by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market with 20.53% CAGR and is estimated to generate market value of USD 18.10 billion, by 2027. However, rest of the world is growing with a CAGR of 10.67% CAGR over the forecast period, 2016-2027.

Key Findings-

• The global wireless audio device market is expected to reach USD 70 billion by 2027, growing with approximately 17% CAGR during forecast period, 2016-2027.

• By Product, Wireless speaker systems are dominating the market and has generated USD 4.48 billion in 2016, whereas, Sound bar is expected to grow with fastest growing 21.37 % CAGR.

• By Technology, Bluetooth technology is dominating the market and is expected to generate value of USD 36.46 billion by 2027, growing with 18.95% CAGR.

• North America is expected to dominate the wireless audio device market, throughout the forecast period.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1613463-global-wireless-audio-device-market-research-report-forecast-2027

Table Of Contents:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 10

2 MARKET DYNAMICS 11

2.1 MARKET DRIVERS 11

2.1.1 INCREASING PENETRATION OF WIRELESS DEVICES IN THE COMMERCIAL SECTOR 12

2.1.2 INCREASING DEMAND FOR WIRELESS ACCESSORIES WITH CONSUMER ELECTRONIC PRODUCTS 12

2.1.3 INCREASING USAGE OF WIRELESS DEVICES IN THE SECURITY & DEFENCE SECTOR 13

2.2 MARKET INHIBITORS 13

2.2.1 ADVERSE EFFECTS ON HEALTH 13

2.2.2 HIGH DEVELOPMENT COST 13

2.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS 14

2.4 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 15

….

http://heraldkeeper.com/featured/https-www-wiseguyreports-com-reports-1613463-global-wireless-audio-device-market-research-report-forecast-2027-190712.html

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 66

7.1 INTRODUCTION 66

7.2 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO 66

7.3 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS 67

7.4 COMPANY PROFILES 69

7.4.1 SONY CORPORATION 69

7.4.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 69

7.4.1.2 PRODUCT/SERVICES OFFERING 70

7.4.1.3 BUSINESS STRATEGY 71

7.4.1.4 SWOT ANALYSIS 71

7.4.2 BOSE CORPORATION 72

7.4.2.1 OVERVIEW 72

7.4.2.2 PRODUCT/SERVICES OFFERING 72

7.4.2.3 BUSINESS STRATEGY 72

7.4.2.4 SWOT ANALYSIS 73

7.4.3 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. 74

7.4.3.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 74

7.4.3.2 PRODUCT/SERVICES OFFERING 74

7.4.3.3 BUSINESS STRATEGY 75

7.4.3.4 SWOT ANALYSIS 75

7.4.4 APPLE, INC. 76

7.4.4.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 76

7.4.4.2 PRODUCT/SERVICES OFFERING 76

7.4.4.3 STRATEGY 77

7.4.4.4 SWOT ANALYSIS 77

7.4.5 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS 78

7.4.5.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 78

7.4.5.2 PRODUCT/SERVICES OFFERING 78

7.4.5.3 STRATEGY 79

7.4.5.4 SWOT ANALYSIS 79

7.4.6 LG ELECTRONICS 80

7.4.6.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 80

7.4.6.2 PRODUCT/SERVICES OFFERING 80

7.4.7 VIZIO HOLDINGS INC. 81

7.4.7.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 81

7.4.7.2 PRODUCT/SERVICES OFFERING 81

7.4.8 SENNHEISER ELECTRONICS GMBH & COMPANY KG 82

7.4.8.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 82

7.4.8.2 PRODUCT / SERVICE OFFERING 82

7.4.9 SONOS INC. 83

7.4.9.1 OVERVIEW 83

7.4.9.2 PRODUCT/SERVICES OFFERING 83

7.4.10 VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 84

7.4.10.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 84

7.4.10.2 PRODUCT/SERVICES OFFERING 84

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)