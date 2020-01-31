Wire-to-Board Connector Market 2018 Emerging to Top Manufactures, Application, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2023

Global Wire-to-Board Connector market (Request Sample Here) intelligence report is prepared to focus on the current trends, a financial overview of the industry and historical data evaluation based on the proficient research insights and complete Wire-to-Board Connector market dynamics.

Wire-to-Board Connector market linked into the aspect of an advantage for its members of the company. Even the market report has been presenting Wire-to-Board Connector trends on the current market, research of expansion drivers industry, and constraints. It features comprehensive profiles of Wire-to-Board Connector industry player’s investigation of improvements in tech, and also version analysis.

Wire-to-Board Connector market is expected to grow 4.65% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Wire-to-Board Connector market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price and gross margin.

3M Co.Molex LLCTE Connectivity LtdAmphenol CorporationHarting Technology GroupJapan Aviation Electronics Industry LtdJ.S.T. MFG. Co. LtdERNI Deutschland GmbHKyocera Corp.Samtec Inc.Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KGWago Holding GmbHNorcomp IncorporatedHirose Electric Co. Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Wire-to-Board Connector market report includes regions US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia with respect to market size, market share, production, consumption and forecast.

Key Developments in the Wire-to-Board Connector Market:

June 2018 – Molex introduces the EdgeLock Wire-to-Signal-Card Connector, which ensures a direct and secure mating to the PCB Edge-Card. The 2.00 mm-pitch edge lock connector saves space and reduces assembly time.

February 2018 – TE Connectivity, and SnapEDA, the Internets first parts library for circuit board design, are collaborating to make more than 25,000 new digital models available to electronics designers, helping them bring their products to market faster.

Wire-to-Board Connector Market

Wire-to-Board Connector Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

