Wire Rods Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wire rods are hot rolled and steel products manufactured from raw material known as billet. These wire rods undergo long processing such as heat treatment and wire drawing to take the end-product shape.

Scope of the Report:

Rising construction activities and infrastructural development drives the sales of different types of wire rods. Increasing production of industrial fasteners calls for higher production of wire rods.

The worldwide market for Wire Rods is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Wire Rods in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kaiser Aluminium

Baotou Aluminium

Vimetco

Rusal

ArcelorMittal

Southwire

Norsk Hydro

Vedanta

Ducab Aluminium

Shagang Group

EVRAZ PLC

Metalurgica Gerdau

Fagersta Stainless

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Up to 5 mm

6-10 mm

11-15 mm

16-20 mm

Above 20 mm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Construction

Industrial

Machinery & Equipment

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Wire Rods Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Up to 5 mm

1.2.2 6-10 mm

1.2.3 11-15 mm

1.2.4 16-20 mm

1.2.5 Above 20 mm

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Machinery & Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kaiser Aluminium

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Wire Rods Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kaiser Aluminium Wire Rods Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Baotou Aluminium

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Wire Rods Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Baotou Aluminium Wire Rods Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Vimetco

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Wire Rods Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Vimetco Wire Rods Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Rusal

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Wire Rods Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Rusal Wire Rods Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ArcelorMittal

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Wire Rods Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ArcelorMittal Wire Rods Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Southwire

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Wire Rods Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Southwire Wire Rods Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Norsk Hydro

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Wire Rods Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Norsk Hydro Wire Rods Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

