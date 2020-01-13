Wire and Cable Polymers -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Wire and Cable Polymers Industry

Description

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for wire and cable polymers and an analysis of global market trends using data from 2017, which is considered to be the base year, and estimates for 2018 and forecasts for 2023, with projections of CAGR during the forecast period. Market estimates are provided in terms of volume and value. The estimated values presented are total revenues by polymer manufacturers for wire and cable, and the presented volumes refer to market consumption of polymers by wire and cable industries.

The report includes a discussion of the technological, regulatory, security and economic trends that are affecting the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global wire and cable polymers market and current trends within the industry.

The report includes product types such as thermoplastic resins, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoset elastomers and plastic/polymer optic fibers. The product types are further divided into subsegments such as thermoplastic resins (fluoropolymers, polyamide, polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, polyethylene and copolymers, among others), thermoplastic elastomers (styrene block copolymers, thermoplastic polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, thermoplastic vulcanizate and others) and thermoset elastomers (natural rubber and synthetic rubber). It also includes commentary on end-use industries such as electronics, power, building, communications and automotive.

The report concludes with a special focus, offered via detailed profiles, on the key players in the global wire and cable polymers market.

Report Includes:

– 46 data tables and 12 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for wire and cable polymers within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Insight into the market potential for wire and cable polymers and quantitative and qualitative study of the market by material type, end user industry, application area and geographical region

– Discussion of technological, regulatory, security, and economic trends that are affecting the wire and cable polymers market

– Examination of vendor landscape and analysis of salient trends characterizing the cabling market

– Coverage of various synthetic polymers available in the market and their application in varied industries such as electronics, power, building, communication, automotive and others

– Detailed profiles of the major manufacturers of wire and cable polymers including 3M, BASF SE, Daikin Industries Ltd., DowDuPont Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., ExxonMobil, Lubrizol Corp., Polyone Corp. and Trelleborg Co.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Wire and Cable Polymers Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

3M

Company Overview

Product Details

ARKEMA S.A.

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

Recent Developments

BASF SE.

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

Recent Developments

BOROUGE

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

Recent Developments

CELANESE CORP.

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

Recent Developments

CHASE CORP.

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

Recent Developments

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP.

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

COVESTRO AG

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

Recent Developments

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

Recent Developments

DOWDUPONT INC.

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

DSM

Company Overview

EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO.

Company Overview

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

Recent Developments

EXXONMOBIL

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

Recent Developments

KONNARK POLYMER PVT. LTD.

Company Overview

KRATON POLYMERS

Company Overview

LANXESS AG

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

LCY CHEMICAL CORP.

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

LION ELASTOMERS LLC

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

Recent Developments

THE LUBRIZOL CORP.

Company Overview

Financials

Product Details

Recent Developments

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms and Sources

