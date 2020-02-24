Wine Cabinets Market Showcases Positive Demand for Major Product Categories during forecast period

Demand for wine cabinets will be primarily driven by robust consumer demand for high-quality wines, owing to their increasing awareness about products through international media, in-store tastings, and wine clubs. Growing consumer sophistication is particularly beneficial for premium still red wine, which in turn creates demand for wine cabinets. This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global wine cabinets market for the forecast period 2017-2026, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=406

Wine cabinets are containers specially designed for storing wine bottles. Well-built wine cabinets serve as both efficient storage solutions and fine furniture. These cabinets comply with ideal wine storage conditions such as low vibration, ideal humidity and steady temperature, enabling the wine to age with perfection. Various types of wine cabinets currently available in the market include free-standing cabinets, Built-in cabinets, walk-in cellars, and integrated under counter cabinets.

Ornate wine rooms with cabinets and wall displays are becoming a must-have luxury for several wealthy wine collectors as well as enthusiasts. In a bid to cater these demands, many companies are offering bespoke designs & installation services and are reporting strong sales. With growing consumer interest in entertaining their guests at home, along with wider variety of wine witnessing a surge in momentum among the global population, wine cabinets are witnessing a rise in demand since the past few years. In most of the countries worldwide, wine cabinets are emerging as an imperative, desirable fixture for both premium and standard kitchens. In addition, combination cabinets are gaining huge traction in the market, and consumers are willing to spend more for combination products, which provide multi-storage & temperature facilities. Increasing number of fine wine lovers have become eager in portraying their collection of the most-prized wine bottles through commissioning luxurious wine cabinets.

According to a new research study by Fact.MR, the global market for wine cabinets will exhibit a CAGR of nearly 5%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Revenues from sales of wine cabinets around the world are estimated to surpass US$ 5,500 Mn by 2026-end.

Easily Access Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.factmr.com/report/406/wine-cabinets-market

North America to Remain Largest Market for Wine Cabinets

North American consumers are shifting toward high-quality, premium wines, underpinned by growing intelligence on products that is fuelled by in-store tastings, international media, and wine clubs. With growing wine consumption demand for wine cabinets will also witness a rise in the region. North America will continue to be the largest market for wine cabinets, in terms of value and volume, followed by Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). However, the market in APEJ will register the fastest expansion through 2026.

Free standing wine cabinets are gaining immense traction among consumers globally, and they are willing to pay premium for these cabinets owing to their advanced offerings related to temperature and storage. Free standing wine cabinets will therefore remain dominant among products in the market, with revenues forecast to account for approximately three-fifth share of the market by 2026-end. Alongside price, space has become a key consideration during the selection of wine cabinets, wherein integrated under counter and built-in wine cabinets are increasingly being preferred. These two products will also account for major revenue shares of the market during the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Leading players in the market are increasing focusing on the provision of innovative and technologically advanced products at competitive prices, in order to retain their competitiveness in the market. These players are entering into mergers & acquisitions with smaller vendors for facilitating the raw material supply and expanding their market reach. Key players profiled by Fact.MR’s report, that are actively supporting the market expansion include Climadiff, Enofrigo, Liebherr, PERLICK, Eurocave, Electrolux, SUB-ZERO, Avanti, EDGESTAR, Danby, HAIER, and Middleby Corporation.

Grow Your Business from Experts Advice @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=406

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.