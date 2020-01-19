Winding Wire 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.12% and Forecast to 2021

Winding wire or magnetic wire is a solid wire, which is insulated with varnish to enable closer winding while manufacturing electromagnetic coils. These wires are used instead of the conventional thick plastic or other insulation commonly used in electrical wires. Magnetic wires or winding wires are used for interchanging electrical energy with magnetic energy. The quality of wire being manufactured depends on its ductility along with the strong tension of the metal. Most metals used in the manufacturing of conventional wires include silver, platinum, copper, iron, gold, and aluminum.

The analysts forecast the global winding wire market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global winding wire market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Winding Wire Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC

• General Cable Technologies

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• Superior Essex

Other prominent vendors

• FE Magnet Wire (Malaysia)

• G.K. Winding Wires

• LWW Group

• Polycab

• Rea

• SYNFLEX

• Vimlesh Industries

Market driver

• Growth in use of alternative energy sources

Market challenge

• Fluctuations in raw material prices

Market trend

• Rise in smart grid infrastructure

