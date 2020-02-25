Winding Machines Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018–2026

Winding Machines Market – Introduction

Winding machines refer to machines employed for wrapping strings, cord, twine, yarn, and many more onto a platform such as spool or bobbin. Based on which material they are winding, winding machines are classified into various types, including coli winding machines, film winding machines, rope winding machines, paper winding machines, and so on. Based on the working mechanism, winding machines are available in three different types- shaft or shaft-less winding machine, cantilevered turret winding machine, and carriage style winding machine.

The efficiency of a winding machine depends on multiple factors, ranging from spindle or drum speed to maintenance and over hauling. A winding machine can be driven using methods, which include surface contact driving, direct package driving at constant speed, and direct package driving at variable speed. The most prominent auxiliary functions performed by a winding machine include creeling, piercing, and doffing.

Winding Machines Market Dynamics

Sales of winding machines is likely to experience fillip from diverse industries vying to enhance their productivity, with agriculture being a significant application area for winding machines. ‘Web break detection’ has been identified as one of the prominent feature additions by the manufacturers to their existing products. As per this feature, variety of sensors are being integrated with the winding machines for effective monitoring of the web that is being controlled. Moreover, high speed 3D winding technology is rapidly gaining grounds across multiple industries, encouraging widespread proliferation of 3D winding machine.

Analyzing unmet requirements of end users is evolving as a key strategy among the manufacturers. In line with the strategy, manufacturers are providing custom machinery aligning with the diverse end-user specifications. Additionally, manufacturers in the winding machines market are offering products that comply with the international quality standards by making use of superior quality raw materials. This, in turn, can help the manufacturers build up reliability level of their products and achieve long-term customer retention. Moreover, manufacturers of winding machines are extensively focusing on testing and inspection of machinery to ensure seamless functionality. In addition to that, the clamor of integrating fast PLC logic and I/O processing is also a pervasive trend encouraging manufacturers to revise their manufacturing strategies.

Winding Machines Key Market Participants

The key industry participants having a major foothold in the winding machines market include-

AIKI RIOTECH

Bianco

CONSTRUMA

CORGHI TEXTILE

DEMAS MAKINE

FADIS

Forstner Maschinenbau

Granlund

LOIMEX

RIUS

SAURER SCHLAFHORST

Schleich

SSM

Starlinger

Ye I Machinery Factory

