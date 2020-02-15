Wind Turbine Generator Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

A wind turbine is usually equipped with three-phase generators such as synchronous generator and asynchronous generator to convert mechanical energy into electrical energy.

The analysts forecast the global wind turbine generator market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wind turbine generator market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations in the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Wind Turbine Generator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Gamesa

• GE Renewable Energy

• SANY

• Suzlon

Other prominent vendors

• AVANTIS Energy Group

• Bora Energy

• EWT B.V.

• Goldwind Science & Technology

• LEITNER AG

• NORDEX

• ReGen PowerTech

• Siemens

• SWAY turbine

• VENSYS Energy

• Vestas Wind Systems

Market driver

• Rise in wind energy consumption

Market challenge

• High failure rate of wind turbine components

Market trend

• Rise in patent filings

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Wind turbine components

• Wind turbine technology value chain

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global wind turbine generator market by application

• Global onshore wind turbine generator market

• Global offshore wind turbine generator market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global wind turbine generator market by geography

• Wind turbine generator market in APAC

• Wind turbine generator market in EMEA

• Wind turbine generator market in the Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Rise in patent filings

• R&D in direct-drive generators for wind turbines

• Rise in offshore installations

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• ABB

• Gamesa

• GE Renewable Energy

• SANY

• Suzlon

Continued…..

