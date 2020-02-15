Wind Turbine Generator Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

A wind turbine is usually equipped with three-phase generators such as synchronous generator and asynchronous generator to convert mechanical energy into electrical energy.
The analysts forecast the global wind turbine generator market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wind turbine generator market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations in the market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1254683-global-wind-turbine-generator-market-2017-2021
The report, Global Wind Turbine Generator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Gamesa
• GE Renewable Energy
• SANY
• Suzlon
Other prominent vendors
• AVANTIS Energy Group
• Bora Energy
• EWT B.V.
• Goldwind Science & Technology
• LEITNER AG
• NORDEX
• ReGen PowerTech
• Siemens
• SWAY turbine
• VENSYS Energy
• Vestas Wind Systems
Market driver
• Rise in wind energy consumption
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High failure rate of wind turbine components
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Rise in patent filings
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1254683-global-wind-turbine-generator-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Wind turbine components
• Wind turbine technology value chain
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global wind turbine generator market by application
• Global onshore wind turbine generator market
• Global offshore wind turbine generator market
Wind Turbine Generator Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global wind turbine generator market by geography
• Wind turbine generator market in APAC
• Wind turbine generator market in EMEA
• Wind turbine generator market in the Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Rise in patent filings
• R&D in direct-drive generators for wind turbines
• Rise in offshore installations
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• ABB
• Gamesa
• GE Renewable Energy
• SANY
• Suzlon
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com