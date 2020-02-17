Wind Turbine Gearbox Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025

The wind turbine gearboxes are the important components in the wind turbines that helps in increasing the turbine rotational speed. Producers are rapidly changing their plans of gearbox to build its resistance as indicated by stacking and ecological conditions.

The market is driven by expanding energy utilization demand on a global basis. Investments made in the wind turbines for accumulating energy inferable from its cost-effectiveness and energy productivity is anticipated to goad the market development over the estimated time frame. Additionally, government support for sustainable power source ventures can positively affect the market. This is substantiated by low wind power generation and appealing returns guaranteed by onshore wind ventures. The Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market is anticipated to grow at a 6.46% CAGR, during the forecast period 2019 to 2025.

Market segmentation

The global wind turbine gearbox market is classified on the basis of its type, application, installation type, capacity and regional demand. By type, the market is classified into yaw gearbox, main gearbox, and others. Based on its application, the market is sectioned into onshore and offshore wind power. On the basis of its installation type, the market is bifurcated into replacement and new. Based on its capacity, the market is again divided into 1.5 MW-3 MW, up to 1.5 MW, and over 3 MW.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global wind turbine gearbox market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. (China), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. (Spain), Winergy AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Chongqing Gearbox Co., Ltd. (China), Eickhoff Antriebstechnik GmbH (Germany), and others are some of the major players operating in the global wind turbine gearbox market.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Significant reduction in the wind power generation costs

4.2.2 Increase in wind energy consumption

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High operating and maintenance costs

4.3.2 Application of direct drive turbines with better performance

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increase in rotor diameter in gearbox

4.4.2 Government support for wind energy projects

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Design and Development

5.2.2 Raw Material Supply

5.2.3 Gearbox Component Manufacturing and Assembly

5.2.4 Distribution and installation

5.2.5 End Use

6 Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market by Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Main Gearbox

6.1.2 Yaw Gearbox

6.1.3 Others

7 Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market by Application

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Offshore wind power

7.1.2 Onshore wind power

Continued……

