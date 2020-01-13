Wind Turbine Blade Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

PUNE, INDIA, March 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ — Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Wind Turbine Blade Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wind Turbine Blade Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Wind turbine blade is mounted on the wind turbine. Most wind turbines have three blades, though there are some with two blades. Blades are generally 30 to 50 meters (100 to 165 feet) long, with the most common sizes around 40 meters (130 feet). Longer blades are being designed and tested. Blade weights vary, depending on the design and materials—a 40 meter LM Glasfiber blade for a 1.5 MW turbine weighs 5,780 kg (6.4 tons) and one for a 2.0 MW turbine weighs 6,290 kg (6.9 tons).

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Wind Turbine Blade market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Zhongfu Lianzhong

Avic

Sinoma

TMT

New United

United power

Mingyang

XEMC New Energy

DEC

Haizhuang

Wanyuan

SANY

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

< 1.5 MW

1.5 MW

1.5-2.0 MW

2.0 MW

2.0-3.0 MW

3.0 MW

3.0-5.0 MW

≥5.0 MW

By End-User / Application

Offshore Wind Blade

Onshore Wind Blade

