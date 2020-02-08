WIND ENERGY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

Global Wind Energy Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.8% from 2018 to 2023. A variety of factors such as environmental concern, unstable crude, and need of alternative energy source are driving the wind energy market. Increased carbon emission due to the fossil fuel is a reason behind the growth of energy market. Government subsidy and encouragement is another motivating factor in various geographies. Energy sector became less popular investment destination due to unstable crude prices, therefore, the growth rate is expected to decline in near future.

The wind energy equipment market segmented into four major categories which are turbine blade, electricity generator, and tower and control equipment. The wind power market is also categorized on the basis of end-user markets such as industrial, household and commercial. The market also segmented on the basis of geographies. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France and rest of Europe), APAC (India, china, and japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest market for the wind power, however, APAC is the fastest growing market of wind power with CAGR of xx% from 2018 to 2023.

Key companies profiled in the report are Aegis Wind LLC, Ainscough Wind Energy Services LTD, Areva Wind GmbH, Aris Wind LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Broadwind Energy INC., Clipper Windpower INC., GE Wind Energy LLC, Inox Wind LTD, Leitwind AG, Magenn Power INC., Mapna Group, QED Wind Power LTD, Quantum Windpower Manufacturing, Sinovel Wind Group CO., LTD, Superwind GmbH, Suzlon Energy LTD., and Total Wind A/S.

Market Segmentation:

Global wind energy market is segmented on the basis of wind energy equipment, end user and regional outlook.

Global Wind Energy Market Research and Analysis, By wind energy equipment

Global Wind Energy Market Research and Analysis, By end user

Global wind Energy Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global energy market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global energy market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global wind energy market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. GAP ANALYSIS

2.3. HISTORICAL ANALYSIS

2.4. ANALYST & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.4.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.4.1.1. INSTALLED CAPACITY TO MORE THAN DOUBLE TILL 2021

2.4.1.2. DOMINANCE OF CHINA AND CHINESE COMPANIES

2.4.1.3. DEVELOPMENT IN OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY

2.4.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.4.3. CONCLUSION

2.5. REGULATIONS AND TAX LAWS

2.5.1. UNITED STATES

2.5.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.5.3. CHINA

2.5.4. INDIA

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERN IS DRIVING THE MARKET

3.1.2. NO ECOLOGICAL EFFECTS

3.1.3. GREEN ENERGY IS IN DEMAND

3.1.4. UNSTABLE CRUDE PRICES

3.1.5. GOVERNMENT AS WELL AS OTHER BIG PLAYERS ARE INVESTING IN THE MARKET

3.1.6. GOVERNMENT INCENTIVES

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH INSTALLATION COST

3.2.2. COMPETITION WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED OIL AND GAS MARKET

3.2.3. IN RECENT YEARS ENERGY SECTOR IS NOT PERFORMING WELL

3.2.4. TO FULFIL THE INCREASING ENERGY DEMAND

3.2.5. PROPER ENERGY STORAGE AND ENERGY TRANSPORTATION FACILITY

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. EMERGING MARKET SUCH AS INDIA AND CHINA ARE MOST OPPORTUNITY MARKETS

3.3.2. NO ENTRY BARRIER FOR NEW ENTRANTS

CHAPTER 4. ENERGY SECTOR ANALYSIS

4.1. RENEWABLE ENERGY MARKET

4.1.1. HYDROELECTRIC POWER

4.1.2. SOLAR ENERGY

4.1.3. GEOTHERMAL AND TIDAL ENERGY

4.1.4. WIND ENERGY

4.1.5. OTHERS

4.2. NON-RENEWABLE ENERGY MARKET

4.2.1. CRUDE OIL MARKET

4.2.2. SHALE OIL AND GAS MARKET

4.2.3. COAL ENERGY

4.2.4. NUCLEAR ENERGY

CHAPTER 5. MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1. WIND ENERGY EQUIPMENT MARKET

5.1.1. TURBINE BLADE MARKET

5.1.2. ELECTRICITY GENERATOR MARKET

5.1.3. WIND MILL TOWER MARKET

5.1.4. CONTROL EQUIPMENT MARKET

5.1.5. OTHERS MARKET

5.2. BY PROJECT

5.2.1. OFFSHORE PROJECT

5.2.2. ONSHORE PROJECT

5.3. BY END USERMARKET

5.3.1. INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMPTION MARKET

5.3.2. HOUSEHOLD ENERGY CONSUMPTION MARKET

CHAPTER 6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

6.2. KEY STRATEGIES

6.3. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 7. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

7.1. NORTH AMERICA

7.1.1. UNITED STATES

7.1.2. CANADA

7.2. EUROPE

7.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

7.2.2. FRANCE

7.2.3. GERMANY

7.2.4. REST OF EUROPE

7.3. ASIA PACIFIC

7.3.1. INDIA

7.3.2. CHINA

7.3.3. JAPAN

7.3.4. REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

7.4. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. AEGIS WIND LLC

8.2. AINSCOUGH WIND ENERGY SERVICES LTD

8.3. AREVA WIND GMBH

Continued…..

