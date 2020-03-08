WIND ENERGY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Global Wind Energy market is estimated to be $155 billion in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% to reach $301.3 billion by the year 2022. The rising applications of wind energy technology and depletion of fossil fuel has lead to high growth of the wind energy market. Lack of technical people and high initial costs are the factors hindering the market growth. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market due to growing electricity consumption in developing countries such as Russia, Brazil and India. The offshore market is expected to be the largest market segment.

Some of the key players in global wind energy market include Sinovel Wind Co.Ltd, China Mingyang Wind Power Group Ltd., Gamesa Corporation Technologica, Guodian United Power Technology Co., Ltd., CSIC Haizuhang Windpower equipment co.ltd., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Goldwind Science & technology co.ltd , Enercon Gmbh, Suzlon Energy Ltd., GE Energy, Siemens Wind Power A/S and Nordex SE .

End users Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential

Turbine Material Covered:

• Copper

• Aluminium

• Steel

Components Covered:

• Gear-Box

• Rotor

• Blades

• Generator

Types Covered:

• Onshore

• Offshore

Turbine Types Covered:

• Savonius

• Vertical axis

• Giromill

• Horizontal Axis

• Vortexis

• Darrieus

Applications Covered:

• Large, non-grid connected

• Large, Grid connected

• Small, non-grid connected

• Small, grid connected

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging markets

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Wind Energy Market, By End User

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Commercial

5.3 Residential

6 Global Wind Energy Market, By Turbine Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Copper

6.3 Aluminum

6.4 Steel

7 Global Wind Energy Market, By Components

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gear-Box

7.3 Rotor

7.4 Blades

7.5 Generator

8 Global Wind Energy Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Onshore

8.3 Offshore

9 Global Wind Energy Market, By Turbine Type

9.1 Savonius

9.2 Vertical axis

9.3 Giromill

9.4 Horizontal Axis

9.5 Vortexis

9.6 Darrieus

