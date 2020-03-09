Will Self-Organising Network Market Perceive Robust Expansion by 2028 ?

Self-Organising Network: Introduction

With accelerated advancements and increasing complexities in the radio network technologies, such as those utilised for the development of LTE and 5G networks, which are used for planning, management, configuration, healing and optimisation, are required to be automated to facilitate efficiency. At present, suppliers are offering self-organising networks that possess the ability to offer optimum performance. Self-organising networks are use cases that perform network governance, including network planning, network setup and network maintenance-related activities. In other words, self-organising networks can monitor their own performance and have the ability to optimise themselves in case of faults. Enterprises can integrate self-organising networks and harness their benefits to record considerable improvements in their capital and operational expenditures. Some of the major features integrated into self-organising networks include the automated configuration of initial radio transmission parameters, Automated Neighbour Relation (ANR) management, automated connectivity management, self-testing and automated inventory.

Self-Organising Network Market: Drivers & Challenges

Ever-increasing growth in the demand for efficient network management systems, together with the growing demand for network-integrated smart devices across SMEs and large enterprises, is estimated to drive the global self-organising network market. The increasing adoption of virtual network infrastructure is also estimated to contribute significantly to the growth of the global self-organising network market. Network faults and the consequent downtime is caused due to human errors, and can be eradicated by integrating self-organising network solutions. This factor is estimated to be the primary growth driver during the forecast period in the global self-organising network market.

Self-Organising Network Market: Segmentation

With regards to service, the global self-organising network market can be segmented into the following:

Professional Services

Strategic Consulting

Deployment

Integration

Support and Maintenance

Training and Education

Managed Services

On the basis of deployment, the global self-organising network market can be segmented into the following:

Cloud-Integrated Self-Organising Networks

On-Premise Self-Organising Networks

Currently, on-premise self-organising networks hold the largest market share of the global self-organising network market. However, cloud-integrated self-organising networks are expected to experience the highest adoption rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of added features, the global self-organising network market can be segmented into the following:

Automated configuration of initial radio transmission parameters

ANR management

Automated connectivity management

Self-testing

Automated inventory

Self-Organising Network Market: Regional Outlook

The self-organising network market in North America is considered to be the most prominent across all the regions, and is estimated to dominate the revenue generation on a global scale during the forecast period. This dominant nature of the North America self-organising market can be attributed to the ever-rising demand for efficient and high-range enterprise-grade Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The North America business region comprises of developed economies that are capable of making large investments to pursue self-organising network-related research and development. These countries, especially the U.S., are estimated to continue to witness the considerable adoption of self-organising network market services owing to the emergence of newer self-organising network technologies during the forecast period.

The self-organising network market in the Asia Pacific business region is estimated to witness the highest growth rate in the global self-organising network market during the forecast period. Major Asia Pacific economies, such as Australia, New Zealand and India, have recorded the dynamic adoption of advanced enterprise-grade network infrastructure technologies. Rapid growth in data centres, web technologies, Internet of Things and telecommunication is a primary driver of the self-organising network market in the Asia Pacific business region.

Self-Organising Network Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global self-organising network market include Alphabet; P.I. Works; Headai Ltd; CCS Ltd; RED Technologies; Innovile; Airhop Communications; HeronRobots; Aricent Inc.; Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd.; Cisco; Comarch SA; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Elisa Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia; TEOCO Corporation and VIAVI Solutions Inc.