WiFi Cameras 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Player, Application, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2024

WiFi is a kind of wireless technology that allows network devices transmit data through wireless signal (2.4GHz UHF band, 5GHz SHF band). Once the camera supports WiFi, the user will be able to view or download what’s on the camera either via short-distance direct wireless transmission or via internet, in which case, the camera needs to connect a router wirelessly.

Scope of the Report:

On the basis of type, the WiFi camera market is segmented into Home Security Camera, Digital Camera with WiFi, Car Camera, Sports Camera, and Others. The digital camera with WiFi segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017. Sports Camera is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

End-users, included in this market are Home Security, Consumer Electronics, Sports Enthusiasts, Car Security, and Others. The consumer electronics application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.

The worldwide market for WiFi Cameras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.6% over the next five years, will reach 29700 million US$ in 2024, from 13800 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the WiFi Cameras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Canon

Sony

Samsung

Panasonic

Nikon

Gopro

Kodak

Fujifilm

Olympus

Ricoh (PENTAX)

Garmin

TP-Link

HIKVISION

Netgear

D-Link

JADO

Philips

LG

Uniden

Motorola

Summer Infant

Dahua (LeChange)

iON Cameras

TASER International (AXON)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Home Security Camera

Digital Camera with WiFi

Car Camera

Sports Camera

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Security

Consumer Electronics

Sports Enthusiasts

Car Security

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 WiFi Cameras Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Home Security Camera

1.2.2 Digital Camera with WiFi

1.2.3 Car Camera

1.2.4 Sports Camera

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Home Security

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Sports Enthusiasts

1.3.4 Car Security

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Canon

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 WiFi Cameras Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Canon WiFi Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sony

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 WiFi Cameras Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sony WiFi Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Samsung

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 WiFi Cameras Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Samsung WiFi Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Panasonic

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 WiFi Cameras Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Panasonic WiFi Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Nikon

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 WiFi Cameras Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Nikon WiFi Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Gopro

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 WiFi Cameras Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Gopro WiFi Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



