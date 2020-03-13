Widefield Imaging Systems Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2026

Advanced imaging systems are becoming the crux of all intricate medical procedures, especially for methods that treat ailments of sensitive body parts & organs. Widefield imaging systems are known to play a similar role in treatment of various eye disorders and diseases. One wrong touch to the naked eye can, not only irk the patient, but also give rise to tremendous physical discomfort and lead to undue exposure to infectious diseases. Medical professionals, hence, are promoting the use of widefield imaging technologies for assisting the imaging purposes in treatment of ocular oncology, diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases. A recent study conducted by Future Market Insights illustrates that diabetic retinopathy accounted for over one-third of global widefield imaging systems revenues in 2016.

According to Future Market Insights –

The global market for widefield imaging systems, which is presently valued at US$ 385.8 million, will soar at 8% CAGR and bring in revenues worth US$ 834.5 million by the end of 2026.

Diabetic Retinopathy will account for over US$ 320 million revenues by 2026-end, procuring nearly 40% of the global market value.

Demand for widefield imaging systems will be high for treatment of glaucoma, registering an increment at 9.2% CAGR.

Apropos the report titled “Widefield Imaging System Market: Global Industry Study and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” North America is projected to account for more than 40% of global revenues throughout the forecast period. Sales of widefield imaging systems in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will surpass US$ 130 million by 2026-end. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions are likely to exhibit sluggish growth, compared to Western Europe and Eastern Europe’s widefield imaging system market. Meanwhile, Japan’s widefield imaging systems sales will surpass US$ 65 million revenues by the end of forecast period.

European medical device manufacturers are observed to play key role in the global widefield imaging system market. Some of the leading manufacturers of widefield imaging systems include Centervue SpA (Italy), Optos plc, Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany) and Heidelberg Engineering GmbH (Germany). US-based companies Visunex Medical Systems, Inc. and Clarity Medical Systems, Inc. are also observed as key players in the global market for widefield imaging systems.

Highlights of the research on global widefield imaging system market include: