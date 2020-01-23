Wide Ranging Application Areas Bolsters Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

The global big data and data engineering services market is still in its early stages. Hence, it is rising at a phenomenal pace. Big data and data engineering services find usage in a range of business functions. Those include marketing and sales, operations, finance, and human resource. The organic growth of all the end use areas, particularly of the marketing and sales, is providing a major boost to the global big data and data engineering services market. It is proving particularly helpful for the marketing and sales channels because of the useful insights into consumer behavior that it generates. It does so by analyzing the marketing and sales data. It enables organizations to better engage and retain their customers.

Humungous Data Volumes Fuelling Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

At the forefront of driving the global big data and data engineering market is the massive growth in data volumes. And by data we mean unstructured data. This is mainly due to the explosive popularity of social media and online shopping. Unprecedented rise in interconnected devices and internet of things (IoT) to improve operations is also having a positive impact in the global big data and data engineering services market.

At present, most of the demand in the global big data and data engineering market is being created by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Retail and Ecommerce Sectors Boost Demand in Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

Some of the major end users in the global big data and data engineering market are ecommerce, banking and financial services, retail, healthcare and life sciences, government, and media and telecom. There are other end users as well such as transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. Among them, the retail and ecommerce sectors are mainly fuelling demand in the global big data and data engineering market. Going forward, they are expected to stoke demand in the market further because of the pressing need to manage a vast pool of data from different customers. This data is a veritable treasure trove and can offer valuable insights into customer behavior.

Presence of Key Players Makes North America Leading Region

Geographically, North America at present accounts for a leading share in the global big data and data engineering market. In the near term too, it is expected to hold on to its leading share owing to the massive technological developments in the region. This is because of the presence of many key tech players in the region who are constantly working on honing latest technologies. Early uptake of latest technologies is also having a positive impact on the big data and data engineering market in the region. With respect to growth, the Asia Pacific big data and data engineering market is expected grow at the swiftest pace. The region’s market is being mainly powered by China, India, and Japan.