Wi-Fi Offload Equipment Market – Wi-Fi has emerged as an important market driver for the mobile industry

Wi-Fi has emerged as an important market driver for the mobile industry. In response to the dilemma of network traffic congestion, major mobile operators have publicly adopted Wi-Fi technology, but they are yet to implement its integration that will make Wi-Fi an extension to wireless mobile networks. This Wi-Fi offload is expected to offer traffic congestion relief and encourage users to choose Wi-Fi over cellular networks, thus distancing the subscriber from service providers. As a result, the future for Wi-Fi offload equipment market seems to be bright with the number of mobile user increasing every day.

Wi-Fi offload equipment market is growing due to the increasing need for access to multiple networks in one subscription because of network traffic congestion. WLAN network is used to offload 3G network from traffic in dense areas. The Wi-Fi offload equipment market that includes core network products for next generation network architecture and wireless transport network technologies is well established throughout the world. This market is expected to experience tremendous boost in the coming years as a result of technological advancements like LTE (Long Term Evolution) and others.

A number of new players are emerging in the field and signing new contracts across the globe thus creating new business opportunities in the Wi-Fi offload equipments market.

This research report analyzes this market based on different geographies and market segments. The regions analyzed under this research study are as follows:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

The report includes a complete analysis of market trends, growth drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry structure, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the recent technological developments, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed profiles of the top industry players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant from the point of view of existing market players and new entrants.

Some of the key players dominating this market are Acme Packet, ADC Telecom, Aircel, Airtel, Alcatel-Lucent, Apple, Asia Pacific Telecom, AT&T, AT&T Mobility, Bell, Bharti Airtel, Broadcom, China Mobile, China Unicom, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom, DoCoMo, Ericsson, France Telecom, Freescale, Fujitsu, Google, Hitachi, HP, Huawei Technologies, Infineon, Intel, Juniper Networks, LG, Motorola , NETGEAR, Nokia, Nokia Siemens Network (NSN), Orange, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Reliance Communications, Samsung, Tata, Texas Instruments, Vodafone Essar, ZTE Corporation, and others.