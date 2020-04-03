Wi-Fi Chipset Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

Useful for many applications, a wireless chipset is defined as a piece of internal hardware, a system-on-chip (SoC) that allows communication between different wireless-enabled devices. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global Wi-Fi chipset market that estimates expansion for this market at 4% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2016 and 2022. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 20 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Analyzing the market structure, this report gauges the future growth potential of the market. It monitors the plans of the key players in the market and supports the competitive developments like joint ventures, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, research and developments (R&D) in the market.

The noteworthy factors aiding the global Wi-Fi chipset market growth include the growing demand of high-tech electronic products, rapidly progressing information technology (IT) environment, the launch of new frequency bands, and increasing integration of Wi-Fi into homes & enterprises. Another factor contributing to the market growth is developments in computer-aided systems that include automated technologies, internet of things (IoT), and wearable technology. Lastly, some factors helping the market growth include rising popularity of laptops, smartphones, and tablets, resulting in demand for high data speeds that is leading to the demand for Wi-Fi chipsets. However, factors that can hinder the market growth include high installation costs and licensing.

Key Players

The key players in the global Wi-Fi chipset market include Atmel Corporation (USA), Broadcom Corporation (USA), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (USA), Intel Corporation (USA), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Peraso Technologies Inc. (Canada), Quantenna Communications Inc. (USA), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (USA), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (USA), and Quantenna Communications Inc. (USA).

Segmenatation

The global Wi-Fi Chipset Market can be segmented on the basis of application, band, end user, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation segments this market into automation applications, media & entertainment applications, mobile device applications, and others. Based on the band, the market has been segmented into a single band, dual band, and tri-band. Regarding the end user, the market has been segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, manufacturing, retail, and others.

The regional segmentation of the global Wi-Fi chipset market segments the market into the regional markets known as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). There are expectations about the significant growth of the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period. The factors leading to market growth in this region Include developments in the wireless communication sector, growing digitization, growing economic development, the growth of the consumer electronics manufacturing industry, and increasing penetration of high-tech devices. The crucial country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan.

Regional Analysis

In North America, the market can be strong due to technological advancement, strong IT industry and, the presence of many key market players in this region. The country-specific highlight markets in this region are the USA and Canada.

During the forecast period, Europe market is expected to grow due to the reasons the same as North America. In this region, the main country-specific markets are Germany, France, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

The RoW segment covers the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America. In the MEA region, the market is limited due to poor countries, lack of infrastructure, lack of awareness, lack of advanced facilities, lack of skilled professionals, and lack of education. The Latin America market is small because the availability of advanced technology is limited in this region. Argentina and Brazil are two strong economies that have the potential to rise as lucrative markets in the future.

Latest Industry News

Qualcomm has launched the QCA6390 chipset that can provide the WiFi connection speed of 18 GB per second. It is also equipped and compatible with Bluetooth 5.1. 25 FEB 2019

Broadcom Wi-Fi 6 Chip can power the Samsung Galaxy S10’s Wireless Connectivity. 20 FEB 2019

