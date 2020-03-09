Why Old Corrugated Containers Market is Projected to Witness a Staggering Growth During 2018 – 2028

Old Corrugated Containers: An Overview

Corrugated packaging has become one of the indispensable formats in the packaging industry. Some of the factors that have led to increased preference for corrugated packaging include customizability and reusability. In addition, corrugated packaging offers environment friendly packaging solutions to the end users. Old corrugated containers are a rich source of wood pulp fiber, and have been establishing themselves as an increasingly valuable commodity in the paper packaging industry. Old corrugated packages are also witnessing significant demand across countries in Asia Pacific for the production of new paper for boarded and containers in a cost-effective way. Growth of the paper industry is a key factor encouraging demand for old corrugated containers in the global market. On the account of these factors, the overall outlook on growth of the global old corrugated containers market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Old corrugated containers market: Dynamics

Despite the rapid shift towards digitization, the global paper industry has been experiencing steady rise in the emerging economies. It is expected that there are growth opportunities of immense potential for the industry to tap into. Although most of the largest paper companies have faced slackened growth rates in business in the past few years, they have focused their operation on specific segments. Contrary to popular belief, the global paper and pulp industry is alive and kicking. With the expansion of the manufacturing industry in China, demand for environment-friendly packages is likely to remain high. According to the American Forest & Paper Association, around 32% of the recycled paper across the world is exported, of which, China accounts for a mammoth share. The Middle East being a ‘fiber-poor’ region, is expected to witness a significant rise in demand for old corrugated containers during the forecast period.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7072

Global old corrugated containers market: Segmentation

Globally, the old corrugated containers market has been segmented as –

On the basis of product type, the global old corrugated containers market is segmented as –

Cartons

Cardboard Trimmings

Fruits Pack Cartons

Other cardboard types

On the basis of source, the global old corrugated containers market is segmented as –

Households

Vendors

Factories

Supermarkets

Others

On the basis of region, the global old corrugated containers market is segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The Asia Pacific region is expected to spearhead the competitive market of old corrugated containers. China alone is expected to witness a significant demand for recycled paper attributed to the rapid growth of the manufacturing industry. In addition, lack of fiber resources in the middle-east countries is also anticipated to fuel demand for old corrugated containers, supported by a growing pulp & paper industry. On the contrary, the U.S among other countries of North America, continues to represent a major supplier of the old corrugated containers, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period.

Global old corrugated containers market: Research methodology

A robust methodology was used to arrive at the market size of old corrugated containers. Both supply-side and demand side analysis were performed.

Supply-side analysis

The key recycling companies were identified, and their overall revenues were assessed. Revenues generated from the export/sales of old corrugated containers was estimated, and the overall market size was validated through primary interviews conducted with key opinion leaders in the paper industry.

Demand-side analysis

The overall demand for recycled paper was tracked by determining the consumption of paper for new products, and simultaneously tracking the penetration of recycled paper. Other sources such as Trade Map were referred to track and analyze the export/import scenario of recycled paper across the world.

Global old corrugated containers market: Key players

Old corrugated containers are distributed across the market through various recycling companies, which then export the material to countries like China.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7072

Report Highlights: