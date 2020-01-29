White Spirits Market 2017 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “White Spirits Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.

Baijiu (Chinese: 白酒; pinyin: báijiǔ), also known as shaojiu or archaically as sorghum wine, is a Chinese alcoholic beverage made from grain. Baijiu literally translated means white alcohol or liquor, and is a strong distilled spirit, generally between 40 and 60% alcohol by volume (ABV).”

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

Wuliangye

Kweichow Moutai Group

Yanghe Brewery

Daohuaxiang

Luzhou Laojiao

Langjiu Group

Gujing Group

Shunxin Holdings

Fen Chiew Group

Baiyunbian Group

Xifeng Liquor

Hetao Group

Yingjia Group

Kouzi Liquor

Guojing Group

King’s Luck Brewery

Jingzhi Liquor

Red Star

Laobaigan

JNC Group

The report provides in depth study of “White Spirits Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The White Spirits Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)

Average market price by SUK

Major applications

Major applications as follows:

Corporate hospitality

Government Reception

Family dinner

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Wuliangye

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2 Kweichow Moutai Group

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product Specifications

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3 Yanghe Brewery

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product Specifications

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4 Daohuaxiang

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product Specifications

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5 Luzhou Laojiao

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product Specifications

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6 Langjiu Group

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product Specifications

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.7 Gujing Group

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product Specifications

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.8 Shunxin Holdings

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product Specifications

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9 Fen Chiew Group

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product Specifications

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.10 Baiyunbian Group

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product Specifications

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.11 Xifeng Liquor

3.12 Hetao Group

3.13 Yingjia Group

3.14 Kouzi Liquor

3.15 Guojing Group

3.16 King’s Luck Brewery

3.17 Jingzhi Liquor

3.18 Red Star

3.19 Laobaigan

3.20 JNC Group

4 Major Application

4.1 Corporate hospitality

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Corporate hospitality Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Government Reception

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Government Reception Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Family dinner

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Family dinner Market Size and Forecast

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

