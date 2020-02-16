White Graphene Market To UnDertake Strapping Growth During 2017-2025

White graphene, alternatively known as boronitrene or boron nitride nanomesh, is hexagonal BN (hBN) which has obtained its name due to its structure being similar to graphene in terms of its ability to form thin sheets of regularly spaced atoms. It forms a single layer of sp2 hybridized atoms of boron and nitrogen in the shape of a honeycomb lattice.This material possesses a 2D nano structure consisting of a single boron nitride (BN) layer formed by self-assembly with a very consistent mesh structure due to the exposure of a high-temperatured ruthenium or rhodium surface to borazine under an ultra-high vacuum.

White graphene possesses the ability to maintain its stability in air, vacuum, and certain solvents, as well as temperatures up to 800°C (making it flame-retardant). Furthermore, it can create a well-arranged array since it traps molecules in sizes similar to that of the nanomesh pores.

Because of the extraordinary properties displayed by white graphene, it finds applications in quantum computing, spintronics, data storage media (such as hard drives), surface functionalization, and catalysis. It has also garnered the interest of the global researcher community. hBN is already used in thermal management & high heat resistance, cosmetics & makeup, lubrication, and non-wetting applications. However, the viability of replacing graphene with hBN or white graphene is still under evaluation.

There exist over 93 patents and 120 academic research papers related to white graphene. Its key application is anticipated to be in the electronics industry due to its flame-retardant and heat-resistant properties.The European Commission launched the “Graphene FET Flagship Project” in 2013, which is likely to create a technological impact primarily on high-frequency electronics and novel logic as well as spintronic devices. Along with the EU Commission, National Science Foundation and several other research institutes have been working on projects related to white graphene, either independently or in collaboration with major hBN manufacturers.

Key institutions and manufacturers working in the field of white graphene include Yonsei University, UCLA, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, New Mexico State University, Saint-Gobain Advanced Ceramics LLC, Metmat Inc, Precision Ceramics, ZYP Coatings Inc., Del Stark Technology Solutions, Oxford Instruments, and 2Dsemiconductors Inc.