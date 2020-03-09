White Cement – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2022



White Cement Market 2022

The White Cement market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2022 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This White Cement market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

White Cement is a powdery white hydraulic binder which when mixed with water forms a paste that sets and then hardens over a certain time. White cement based plasters are used for covering facades and in swimming pools owing to its high durability and low cost of maintenance. It is a key ingredient in producing decorative concrete that is used in terrazzo tiles, pavers, artificial walls, pavers etc. White Cement can be cast into any size or shape and hence, finds its application in making sculptures, monuments etc. The industrial applications include joint fillers, insulation and anchorage mortars, water tight coatings and much more.

The characteristics of White Cement are similar to that of the Portland Cement except that its pure white in color. This is produced from raw materials which are devoid of Iron such as china clay and white limestone along with materials which do not have coloring elements like Magnesium, Chromium, Titanium etc. White Cement is more expensive to produce because it is produced in a separate kiln as its most important property is its whiteness.



Market Dynamics

Increasing trend has been witnessed in demand for white cement in countries with hot climates, this is due to the fact that the white cement reflects more heat than the traditional grey cement. As a value-added product, it is becoming increasingly popular in advanced economies, where it is commonly used for the construction of innovative buildings and future landmarks. There has been a growth in a trend of shifting from glass and steel buildings to concrete buildings in the developed countries this has led to the growth of the market. Also, the regions like Asia-Pacific, is expected to have a high demand for white cement. This is owing to the high production and consumption of white cement in China and India for developing infrastructure.

Moreover, there isan increasing demand of white cement especially in flooring applications, renovations, and restoration of archeological memorabilia which uses the white color of the cement to create the desired result also enhance the market growth. White cement has recently discovered its use asa waterproofing material. This has created a lucrative opportunity for exceptional market growth. However, due to the low strength of white cement comparedto other cement and high cost restrain the market. The demand for White Cement is less than 1% as compared to the demand of grey cement but its profit margin remains higher.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the usage. Construction and Infrastructure is the largest and dominant segment and is expected to grow at a high rate. The other important segment is being used as Water proofing material, decorative concrete, and various industrial applications which have an increasing scope in the industry.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The United States and Canada in North America; China, Japan, India and Korea in Asia-Pacific; Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia in Europe; Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Peru in South America have the largest masonry cement market in their respective regions.

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of White Cement market over the period 2019-2026.

The White Cement market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

