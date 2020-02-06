WHITE BOX SERVERS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

nalysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

Global White Box Servers Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 White Box Servers Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global White Box Servers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global White Box Servers market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A white box server refers to customized servers that are either home built, or built by white box suppliers called ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) such as Supermicro. The term white box simply means that the equipment is unbranded or generic. All parts are purchased separately which helps cut costs as well as provides hobbyists and data center professionals alike more customization to better fit their needs. The ease of customization allows for individual parts to be replaced, rather than replacing the entire server when equipment fails. White box servers are increasingly being used by the Open Computer Project (OCP) which was developed by Facebook.

The factors which are driving the growth of market include low cost and high degree of customization, increasing adoption of white box servers among end users, growing number of data centers, and rising adoption of Open Platforms such as Open Compute Project, Project Scorpio, and so on. Increase in the demand for micro servers from data centers provides ample of opportunities for the white box server market.

The drawback of choosing a white box server over a standard OEM server, is that they are less reliable and the components often lack redundancy. White box servers lower their risks of downtime by using clustering techniques for deployment. A cluster enables high availability in a computer system by grouping servers together to act like as a single system. With this in mind, a company should do a strong evaluation on the pros in cons of deploying white box servers to ensure that it is actually cost-effective.

Quanta dominated the market, with accounted for 31.68% of the White Box Server revenue market share in 2016. Wistron, Inventec are the key players and accounted for 31.09%, 15.67% respectively of the overall White Box Server market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in North America and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

In 2017, the global White Box Servers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Quanta

Wistron

Inventec

Hon Hai

MiTAC

Celestica

Super Micro Computer

Compal Electronics

Pegatron

ZT Systems

Hyve Solutions

Thinkmate

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3271996-global-white-box-servers-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rack-mount Server

Blade Server

Whole Cabinet Server

Market segment by Application, split into

Data Center

Enterprise Customers

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of White Box Servers in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of White Box Servers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

White Box Servers Manufacturers

White Box Servers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

White Box Servers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the White Box Servers market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3271996-global-white-box-servers-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Some points from table of content:

Global White Box Servers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of White Box Servers

1.1 White Box Servers Market Overview

1.1.1 White Box Servers Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global White Box Servers Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 White Box Servers Market by Type

1.3.1 Rack-mount Server

1.3.2 Blade Server

1.3.3 Whole Cabinet Server

1.4 White Box Servers Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Data Center

1.4.2 Enterprise Customers

2 Global White Box Servers Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 White Box Servers Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Quanta

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 White Box Servers Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Wistron

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 White Box Servers Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Inventec

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 White Box Servers Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Hon Hai

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 White Box Servers Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 MiTAC

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 White Box Servers Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Celestica

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 White Box Servers Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Super Micro Computer

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 White Box Servers Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Compal Electronics

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 White Box Servers Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Pegatron

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 White Box Servers Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 ZT Systems

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 White Box Servers Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Hyve Solutions

3.12 Thinkmate

4 Global White Box Servers Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global White Box Servers Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global White Box Servers Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of White Box Servers in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of White Box Servers

5 United States White Box Servers Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States White Box Servers Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States White Box Servers Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe White Box Servers Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe White Box Servers Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe White Box Servers Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 China White Box Servers Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China White Box Servers Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China White Box Servers Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 Japan White Box Servers Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan White Box Servers Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan White Box Servers Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

9 Southeast Asia White Box Servers Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia White Box Servers Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia White Box Servers Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

10 India White Box Servers Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India White Box Servers Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India White Box Servers Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India White Box Servers Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349