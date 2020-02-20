White Box Servers 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends & Segment Forecast to 2025

The factors which are driving the growth of market include low cost and high degree of customization, increasing adoption of white box servers among end users, growing number of data centers, and rising adoption of Open Platforms such as Open Compute Project, Project Scorpio, and so on. Increase in the demand for micro servers from data centers provides ample of opportunities for the white box server market.

The drawback of choosing a white box server over a standard OEM server, is that they are less reliable and the components often lack redundancy. White box servers lower their risks of downtime by using clustering techniques for deployment. A cluster enables high availability in a computer system by grouping servers together to act like as a single system. With this in mind, a company should do a strong evaluation on the pros in cons of deploying white box servers to ensure that it is actually cost-effective.

Quanta dominated the market, with accounted for 31.68% of the White Box Server revenue market share in 2016. Wistron, Inventec are the key players and accounted for 31.09%, 15.67% respectively of the overall White Box Server market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in North America and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Quanta

Wistron

Inventec

Hon Hai

MiTAC

Celestica

Super Micro Computer

Compal Electronics

Pegatron

ZT Systems

Hyve Solutions

Thinkmate

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rack-mount Server

Blade Server

Whole Cabinet Server

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data Center

Enterprise Customers

