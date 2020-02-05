White Biotechnology Market to Exhibit 4.50% CAGR with Rising Preference for Green Chemicals

White Biotechnology Market: Snapshot

With the increasing awareness level of consumers pertaining to the benefits of white biotechnology-based eco-friendly products, the market for white biotechnology is gaining significant traction across the world. As the governments across a number of economies is increasingly focusing on raising the level of awareness among people regarding the need for taking up greener technologies, especially white biotechnology, across a number of industries.

Funds allocated to increase the research and development activities in this area and the implementation of stringent emission regulations are encouraging industries to uptake white biotechnology products and principles. This, as a result, is reflecting greatly on the worldwide market for white biotechnology.

In 2015, the global white biotechnology market was worth US$178.1 bn. Expanding at a 4.50% CAGR between 2016 and 2024, the market is anticipated to reach US$262.3 bn by the end of the 2024.

Biofuel to Continue to Witness High Demand

Biochemical, biomaterial, biofuel, and bioproducts are the key type of products available in the global white biotechnology market. In 2015, the biofuel segment led the overall market with a share of 38.16%. Researchers anticipate the demand for biofuel to remain strong throughout the period of the forecast.

White biotechnology solutions find a widespread application in the pharmaceuticals, food and feed, pulp and paper, energy, and the textile sector. Currently the demand for these solutions is significantly high in the energy sector and the scenario is likely to continue like this in the years to come.

The global market for white biotechnology is mostly consolidated, with DuPont, Cargill Inc., Novozymes, BASF SE, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. largely driving the market. Other prominent players in this market are Lesaffre, DSM, and Corbion.

