Whiskies Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Whisky or whiskey is a type of distilled alcoholic beverage made from fermented grain mash. Various grains (which may be malted) are used for different varieties, including barley, corn, rye, and wheat. Whisky is typically aged in wooden casks, generally made of charred white oak.

In 2017, the global Whiskies market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Whiskies market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Whiskies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Whiskies in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Whiskies market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Whiskies include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Whiskies include

Officer’s Choice

McDowell’s No.1

Johnnie Walker

Royal Stag

Bagpiper

Old Tavern

Imperial Blue

Original Choice

Haywards Fine

Ballantine’s

Crown Royal

Chivas Regal

8PM

William Grant’s

Jameson

Director’s Special

J&B Rare

Blenders Pride

The Famous Grouse

Dewar’s

Market Size Split by Type

Indian Whisky

Scotch Whisky

Canadian Whisky

Japanese Whisky

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarket & Malls

Brandstore

E-commerce

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Whiskies Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Whiskies Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Indian Whisky

1.4.3 Scotch Whisky

1.4.4 Canadian Whisky

1.4.5 Japanese Whisky

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Whiskies Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supermarket & Malls

1.5.3 Brandstore

1.5.4 E-commerce

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Whiskies Market Size

2.1.1 Global Whiskies Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Whiskies Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Whiskies Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Whiskies Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Whiskies Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Whiskies Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Whiskies Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Whiskies Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Whiskies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Whiskies Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Whiskies Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Whiskies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Whiskies Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Whiskies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Whiskies Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Whiskies Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Whiskies Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Officer’s Choice

11.1.1 Officer’s Choice Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whiskies

11.1.4 Whiskies Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 McDowell’s No.1

11.2.1 McDowell’s No.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whiskies

11.2.4 Whiskies Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Johnnie Walker

11.3.1 Johnnie Walker Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whiskies

11.3.4 Whiskies Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Royal Stag

11.4.1 Royal Stag Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whiskies

11.4.4 Whiskies Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Bagpiper

11.5.1 Bagpiper Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whiskies

11.5.4 Whiskies Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Old Tavern

11.6.1 Old Tavern Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whiskies

11.6.4 Whiskies Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Imperial Blue

11.7.1 Imperial Blue Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whiskies

11.7.4 Whiskies Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Original Choice

11.8.1 Original Choice Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whiskies

11.8.4 Whiskies Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Haywards Fine

11.9.1 Haywards Fine Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whiskies

11.9.4 Whiskies Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

Continued…..



