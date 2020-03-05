Whiskey Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Whiskey Industry

This report studies the global market size of Whiskey in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Whiskey in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Whiskey market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global whisky market is a key contributing segment of the global alcoholic drinks market. The demand for whisky is increasing around the globe due to various factors such as the launch of new products, flavors, product innovation, and increasing popularity of craft whisky.

According to the report, the growing cocktail culture will drive the global whiskey market. The growing cocktail culture around the world has brought a significant increase in the demand for whiskey.

In 2017, the global Whiskey market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Whiskey market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Whiskey include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Whiskey include

ABD

Beam Suntory

Brown-Forman

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

Asahi Breweries

Bacardi

Constellation Spirits

Distell

Campari

Heaven Hill Distilleries

Highwood Distilleries

John Distilleries

Radico Khaitan

Shiva Distilleries

Tilak Nagar

United Spirits

Market Size Split by Type

Scotch Whisky

US Whiskey

Canadian Whiskey

Irish Whiskey

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

On-Trade

Specialist Retailers

Online

Convenience Stores

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Whiskey market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Whiskey market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Whiskey manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Whiskey with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Whiskey submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Whiskey are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Whiskey market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

