Whirlpool Bath Market Key Players, Regions, Sales and Production Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Whirlpool Bath also known as whirlpool bathtubs using water jets, air jets or both — have become increasingly common in homes because they can help to relieve stress and soothe tired muscles. In some instances they are custom-made or can even be retrofitted in an existing tub, but most often they are purchased pre-built and installed.

In the last several years, the global whirlpool bath industry has got a large development. In 2015, the global capacity of toilet tank fittings will be nearly 510000 units while the actual production of whirlpool bath may be 396880 units, with compound growth rate of 2.97%

The whirlpool bath industry is relatively concentrated. Among the market, nearly 70% are produced in USA and EU. Jacuzzi is the largest supplier of whirlpool bath, with more than 100000 unit products annually. In addition, Aquatic is world-leading manufacturer of luxury hydrotherapy systems, everyday bathtubs and showers, and accessible bathing solutions. The Top four manufacturers enjoyed nearly 47% market share.

There are also some companies like Sanitec, Novellini, American Standard and Ariel which specialized in the medium and high-end products. The price of products made by them is much higher than the low-end products, which occupied more than 8.5% of market share.

The global Whirlpool Bath market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Whirlpool Bath volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Whirlpool Bath market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Jacuzzi

Aquatic

Caesar

CRW Bathrooms

Kohler

TOTO

Duravit

Sanitec

MAAX

Mansfield

Novellini

American Standard

Jason International

Atlantic Whirlpools

Roca

Hydro Systems

Royal Baths

Ariel

HOESCH Design

Sunrans

Huida Group

SSWW

Yuehua

Wisdom

Baili

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Corner

Rectangle

Oval

Other

Segment by Application

Family

Hotel

SPA Center

