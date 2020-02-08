WHEY PROTEIN MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Whey Protein Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Whey Protein Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report studies the global market size of Whey Protein in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Whey Protein in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Whey Protein market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The global functional food and nutraceuticals market is the immediate parent market of the global whey protein ingredients market. Owing to the rising inclination toward health and fitness, consumers across countries are purchasing products that contain high amount of protein. The inclination toward health and wellness trend is going to rise in the coming years and it is favorable for the global whey protein ingredients market.
Increase in the percentage of elder people across the global will be the primary factor for increase of the global whey protein market over the expected period.
Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3351217-global-whey-protein-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
In 2017, the global Whey Protein market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Whey Protein market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Whey Protein include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Whey Protein include
Agropur
Arla Foods
Fonterra
Milk Specialties
Glanbia
AMCO Proteins
Hilmar Ingredients
Sports Supplements
Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board
Market Size Split by Type
Whey Protein Concentrate
Whey Protein Isolate
Hydrolyzed Whey Protein
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Food And Beverages
Pharmaceutical
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Whey Protein market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Whey Protein market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Whey Protein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Whey Protein with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Whey Protein submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Whey Protein are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Whey Protein market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3351217-global-whey-protein-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Whey Protein Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Whey Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Whey Protein Concentrate
1.4.3 Whey Protein Isolate
1.4.4 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Whey Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food And Beverages
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Whey Protein Market Size
2.1.1 Global Whey Protein Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Whey Protein Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Whey Protein Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Whey Protein Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Whey Protein Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Whey Protein Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Whey Protein Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Whey Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Whey Protein Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Whey Protein Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Whey Protein Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Whey Protein Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Whey Protein Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Whey Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Whey Protein Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Whey Protein Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Whey Protein Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Whey Protein Sales by Type
4.2 Global Whey Protein Revenue by Type
4.3 Whey Protein Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Whey Protein Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Whey Protein by Countries
6.1.1 North America Whey Protein Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Whey Protein Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Whey Protein by Type
6.3 North America Whey Protein by Application
6.4 North America Whey Protein by Company
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Whey Protein by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Whey Protein Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Whey Protein Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Whey Protein by Type
7.3 Europe Whey Protein by Application
7.4 Europe Whey Protein by Company
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Whey Protein by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Whey Protein by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Whey Protein by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Whey Protein by Company
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Whey Protein by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Whey Protein Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Whey Protein Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Whey Protein by Type
9.3 Central & South America Whey Protein by Application
9.4 Central & South America Whey Protein by Company
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein by Application
10.4 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein by Company
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Agropur
11.1.1 Agropur Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein
11.1.4 Whey Protein Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Arla Foods
11.2.1 Arla Foods Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein
11.2.4 Whey Protein Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Fonterra
11.3.1 Fonterra Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein
11.3.4 Whey Protein Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Milk Specialties
11.4.1 Milk Specialties Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein
11.4.4 Whey Protein Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Glanbia
11.5.1 Glanbia Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein
11.5.4 Whey Protein Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 AMCO Proteins
11.6.1 AMCO Proteins Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein
11.6.4 Whey Protein Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Hilmar Ingredients
11.7.1 Hilmar Ingredients Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein
11.7.4 Whey Protein Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Sports Supplements
11.8.1 Sports Supplements Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein
11.8.4 Whey Protein Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board
11.9.1 Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein
11.9.4 Whey Protein Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
Continued…..
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3351217-global-whey-protein-market-insights-forecast-to-2025