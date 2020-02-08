WHEY PROTEIN MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Whey Protein Industry

This report studies the global market size of Whey Protein in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Whey Protein in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Whey Protein market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global functional food and nutraceuticals market is the immediate parent market of the global whey protein ingredients market. Owing to the rising inclination toward health and fitness, consumers across countries are purchasing products that contain high amount of protein. The inclination toward health and wellness trend is going to rise in the coming years and it is favorable for the global whey protein ingredients market.

Increase in the percentage of elder people across the global will be the primary factor for increase of the global whey protein market over the expected period.

In 2017, the global Whey Protein market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Whey Protein market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Whey Protein include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Whey Protein include

Agropur

Arla Foods

Fonterra

Milk Specialties

Glanbia

AMCO Proteins

Hilmar Ingredients

Sports Supplements

Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board

Market Size Split by Type

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Isolate

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Food And Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Whey Protein market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Whey Protein market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Whey Protein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Whey Protein with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Whey Protein submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Whey Protein are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Whey Protein market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Whey Protein Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Whey Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Whey Protein Concentrate

1.4.3 Whey Protein Isolate

1.4.4 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Whey Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food And Beverages

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Whey Protein Market Size

2.1.1 Global Whey Protein Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Whey Protein Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Whey Protein Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Whey Protein Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Whey Protein Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Whey Protein Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Whey Protein Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Whey Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Whey Protein Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Whey Protein Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Whey Protein Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Whey Protein Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Whey Protein Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Whey Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Whey Protein Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Whey Protein Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Whey Protein Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Whey Protein Sales by Type

4.2 Global Whey Protein Revenue by Type

4.3 Whey Protein Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Whey Protein Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

6.1 North America Whey Protein by Countries

6.1.1 North America Whey Protein Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Whey Protein Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Whey Protein by Type

6.3 North America Whey Protein by Application

6.4 North America Whey Protein by Company

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Whey Protein by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Whey Protein Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Whey Protein Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Whey Protein by Type

7.3 Europe Whey Protein by Application

7.4 Europe Whey Protein by Company

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Whey Protein by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Whey Protein by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Whey Protein by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Whey Protein by Company

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Whey Protein by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Whey Protein Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Whey Protein Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Whey Protein by Type

9.3 Central & South America Whey Protein by Application

9.4 Central & South America Whey Protein by Company

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein by Application

10.4 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein by Company

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Agropur

11.1.1 Agropur Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein

11.1.4 Whey Protein Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Arla Foods

11.2.1 Arla Foods Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein

11.2.4 Whey Protein Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Fonterra

11.3.1 Fonterra Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein

11.3.4 Whey Protein Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Milk Specialties

11.4.1 Milk Specialties Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein

11.4.4 Whey Protein Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Glanbia

11.5.1 Glanbia Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein

11.5.4 Whey Protein Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 AMCO Proteins

11.6.1 AMCO Proteins Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein

11.6.4 Whey Protein Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Hilmar Ingredients

11.7.1 Hilmar Ingredients Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein

11.7.4 Whey Protein Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Sports Supplements

11.8.1 Sports Supplements Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein

11.8.4 Whey Protein Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board

11.9.1 Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Whey Protein

11.9.4 Whey Protein Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

Continued…..

