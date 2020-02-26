Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market: Refurbished More Favored than New

The wheelchair accessible vehicle market study provides coherent market intelligence on the key revenue growth industry opportunities drivers, challenges and industry trends that will eventually impact the growth trajectory of the global wheelchair accessible vehicle market. An overview of the

global wheelchair accessible vehicle – in light of the current global automotive and healthcare industry scenario – reveals interesting facets relating to the adoption of wheelchair accessible vehicles across key regional markets in the globe. An assessment of some of the wheelchair accessible vehicle market indicators provides a detailed analysis derived from the global wheelchair accessible vehicle supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, and the business performance of wheelchair accessible vehicle across various regional wheelchair accessible vehicle markets.

Fact.MR has compiled several intrinsic aspects associated with wheelchair accessible vehicle in a new intelligence report and has provided future projections of wheelchair accessible vehicle market along with growth prospects across various regions during the assessment period, 2018-2028. According to the intelligence report, the wheelchair accessible vehicle market is projected to expand at a steady pace and its growing demand is expected to translate into sales crossing US$ 6 billion by end of the period of assessment (2028). This growth is led by increasing demand for hi-tech wheelchair accessible vehicles, growing medical tourism and assistance from governments across countries. Furthermore, wheelchair accessible vehicles are expected to witness increased adoption in developing countries of North America and Europe, with an increased demand in emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region.

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market: Small Yet Big

Wheelchair accessible vehicles come in varying sizes from small cars to full sized vans. Of these, the small wheelchair accessible vehicles have gained higher traction since the past couple of years, given their various benefits revolving around pricing, running costs and maneuverability. As compared to full sized wheelchair accessible vehicles, small counterparts are fairly priced offering similar operational efficiency and convenience. Moreover, small wheelchair accessible vehicles are economical in terms of fuel consumption and overall running costs and are also easy to maneuver owing to less space requirement.

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market: Ramp to Witness Huge Lift

Wheelchair accessible vehicles include entry mechanisms such as ramps and lifts depending upon customer requirement. Wheelchair accessible vehicle with ramp as an entry mechanism has witnessed increased acceptance owing to its affordability, easy installation and fuel efficiency. Moreover, ramps use less storage space as compared to lifts. Ramps are generally used in small vans given their ultra-light weight and extreme durability. On the other hand, lifts are a second preference among users that consider this type of entry mechanism for full size conversion vans and are an idea option when limitations of space would reduce the functionality of ramps. Albeit their ease in operation and convenience, lifts are expected to trail ramps with respect to demand in the wheelchair accessible vehicle market.

