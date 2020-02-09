Wheel Weight Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures (WEGMANN, Plombco, TOHO KOGYO, Hennessy ), Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

Wheel Weight Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

Wheel Weight also referred to as tire balance, describes the distribution of mass within an automobile tire or the entire wheel (including the rim) to which it is attached.

The global average price of Wheel Weight is in the decreasing trend, from 122 /K Unit in 2012 to 108 /K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Wheel Weight includes Clip-On Wheel Weights and the Adhesive Wheel Weights, and the proportion of Adhesive Wheel Weights in 2016 is about 50.93%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26.84% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.90%.

This report studies the global Wheel Weight market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wheel Weight market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Wheel Weight market will register a 1.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 670 million by 2024, from US$ 630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wheel Weight business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wheel Weight market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Clip-On Type

Adhesive Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wheel Weight consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wheel Weight market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wheel Weight manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wheel Weight with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wheel Weight submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

