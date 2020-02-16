Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Research Report 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database
Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Forecast to 2025
Wheat protein (wheat gluten), another name is vital wheat gluten, is a kind of natural protein which derived from wheat or wheat flour. Wheat protein is a kind of insoluble functional protein, with unique visco-elastic properties, resulting from the balance between elasticity (linked to glutenin content) and extensibility (linked to gliadin content). At present, wheat protein is mainly used in food and animal feed and other fields.
Wheat gluten is the natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. In its freshly extracted wet form, it is known as gum gluten which free-flowing powder of high protein content and bland taste. Wheat gluten has characteristics including strong hydroscopicity, viscoelasticity, extensibility, adhesion thermosetting property and liposuction emulsification. It can be used in a wide variety of applications including milling, bakery products, meats, pasta, breadings etc. Downstream customers include: Bimbo, Diosna, Kraft Foods, Mars, Heinz etc.
The global production of wheat gluten will reach 1270 K MT by the end of year 2015. There are many wheat gluten manufacturers in Europe. The production of wheat gluten reaches 397 K MT in 2015 from 319 K MT in 2010 in Europe. Tereos, Roquette (FR) and CropEnergies are leading manufacturers in Europe.
The global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tereos
Manildra
Roquette (FR)
MGP Ingredients
CropEnergies
ADM
Cargill
Chamtor
White Energy
Jäckering-Group
Crespel & Deiters GmbH (DE)
Sedamyl
Kroener Staerke (DE)
Amilina
Permolex
Semino (AR)
Tianguan Group
Shandong Qufeng
Guanxian Ruixiang
Lianhua
Anhui Ante Food
Anhui Ruifuxiang
Beidahaung
Tereos(Dongguan)
Get Sample Report of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3729012-global-wheat-protein-wheat-gluten-market-research-report-2019
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Optimal Grade Product
Sub-optimal Grade Product
General Grade Product
Segment by Application
Food
Animal Feed
Others
Complete report with Comprehensive table of [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3729012-global-wheat-protein-wheat-gluten-market-research-report-2019
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Executive Summary
1 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten)
1.2 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Optimal Grade Product
1.2.3 Sub-optimal Grade Product
1.2.4 General Grade Product
1.3 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Animal Feed
1.3.4 Others
1.3 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Size
1.4.1 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Production (2014-2025)
11 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Forecast
11.1 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continued…………………….
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)