Wheat Malt Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 – 2028

Malt is a germinated cereal grain that is dried using a process called malting. This process converts raw grain into malt, which is used for making whiskey, vinegar, etc. White wheat is one of the various grains used for malting. It acts as a great base for any style of wheat beer and can be used in varying amounts, such as 60% for creating different styles of wheat beer or in smaller amounts, such as 5%-10% to help in head retention. Although barley malt is the preferred malt worldwide, white wheat malt provides a great base for any style of wheat beer and hence, has become the premium choice for wheat malt beers within the beer industry. The white wheat malt market will observe opportunities for expansion during the forecast period as other than providing a different taste, rich flavor and aroma, white wheat malt also enables foam retention and can increase haze for some white beers. Also, compared to red wheat, white malt provides a slightly milder wheat flavor, which is often preferred by consumers.

Traditional beer industry might have reached a maturation stage at present but the flavorful beer market has started to register increased sales worldwide and this will create opportunities for increasing sales and achieving expansion of the white wheat malt market. Changing lifestyle and eating habits of consumers, particularly in developed countries where people deal more with a stressful life, are leading to increased demand for rich flavorful wheat beers. This is an important factor that will drive the growth of white wheat malt market during the forecast period. The only potential pitfall in the white wheat malt market is the high perishability of white wheat and restricted availability of the raw material as wheat is one of the major staple crops.

Global White Wheat Malt Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the white wheat malt market is segmented into:

Base Malt

Distilling malt

Roasted malt

Specialty Malt

Others

On the basis of end-user industry, the white wheat malt market is segmented into:

Brewing industry

Distilling industry

Food and beverage industry

On the basis of type, the white wheat malt market is segmented into:

Whole

Crushed

Others

Global White Wheat Malt Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global white wheat malt market are Cargill, Inc., Breiss Malt and ingredients Co., BSG Craft Brewing, Great Western Malting and others.

Global White Wheat Malt Market: Key Developments

Excise alcohol tax is a key factor impacting the white wheat malt market. Since beer production is the major application of white wheat malt, any decrease in alcohol tax provides a major boost to the white wheat malt market. In December 2017, in North America, beer producers got a two-year reduction in federal excise taxes worth $4.2 billion. This helped increase annual savings for brewers in America and thus, increased the sales in the white wheat malt market.

Companies operating in the global white wheat malt market are expanding their malting facilities to meet the current consumer demand. Breiss Malt & Ingredients Co. announced its plan to expand its malt processing by installing a roaster and automated packaging line for production and packaging of specialty malts in Manitowoc.

Opportunities for White Wheat Malt Market Participants:

Beer is a beverage that is consumed in almost every part of the world, thereby promoting the use of white wheat malt to produce new flavorful and aromatic beers, different from the traditional beers. Further research and development will help find the optimum wheat variety with low protein content and low viscosity for malting and brewing processes. This will help improve the processing of white wheat malt for brewing.