Wheat Fibre Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period until 2027

Considering these factors, wheat fibre market is expected to register a single-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2028. The wheat fibre market across the globe has grown considerably owing to the rising demand for dietary fibre in the pharmaceutical industry, which is expected to increase the manufacturing and sales of wheat fibre globally. Governmental support for a holistic approach to health products, also lay a positive impact on Wheat Fibre Market.

Wheat Fibre, cascades under the class of insoluble fibre, provides a bulk of stool formation and paces up the crusade of food through the digestive system. Increasing competition from private labels resulted in the introduction of new and innovative products, such as wheat fiber, is the prominent factor driving the wheat fibre market. Moreover, a growing number of consumers among the population of baby boomers are shifting preference towards healthy and nutritional products, such as wheat fibre in order to avoid health-related problems in the short- and long-term.

Increasing concerns towards health and nutrition have resulted in changing consumption patterns among consumers across the globe. This has led to a rise in awareness towards ingredients and contents of diet and food products being consumed, and also the quality of ingredients. Additionally, shifting preference towards consumption of wheat fibre-rich products among consumers owing to raising awareness regarding the various health benefits it offers, including controlled blood sugar levels, reduced cholesterol levels, normalized bowel movement, and also aiding in maintaining healthy body weight. It is a major factor driving the growth of the global wheat fibre market, and the trend is expected to continue in the future as well.

Excess consumption of dietary fibre may cause health issues. Wheat fibre is generally considered safe but pose problems when consumed in excess. According to the American Society for Nutrition, the recommended level of wheat fibre or other dietary fibre intakes for men and women is around 30 g/ day and 25g/ day, respectively. Several consumers have reported instances of poor mineral absorption, abdominal issues, constipation and diarrhoea due to excess consumption of wheat fibres.

Exploring new sources and applications of wheat fibre and identifying applications in the cosmetics industry are the recognized market opportunities in the global wheat fibre market. Increasing applications in food products, rising demand for wheat fibre products from young consumers, and consumer focus towards quality and safe natural products and those with natural ingredients are the factors expected to fuel the growth of global wheat fibre market over the forecast period. Rising applications of wheat fibre in cosmetic products to aid in moisturizing and cleansing and inclination towards consumption of herbal products and self-medication is another factor fuelling the growth of the global wheat fibre market.

Markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Consumption of wheat fibre to maintain healthy immune and digestive systems is relatively high among consumers in countries in the Europe region, which is expected to drive the wheat fibre market growth in the near future. Increasing concerns about healthy and nutritional food products among consumers globally and changing consumption trends towards healthy food products in the young population are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global wheat fibre market over the forecast period.

Among all the regional markets, North America is estimated to dominate the wheat fibre market in terms of revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to register higher growth in terms of value over the forecast period.

Global Wheat Fibre Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Wheat Fibre market are:

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

SunOpta Inc.

Suedzucker AG Company

Grain Processing Corporation

Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH & Co KG

Roquette Frères S.A

Other prominent players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Wheat Fiber market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Wheat Fiber market segments such as geographies, nature and end-use industries.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Wheat Fiber. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

