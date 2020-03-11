What’s the next big thing in the Collagen Casings Market…?

As indicated by a recent research study of Future Market Insights (FMI), the global consumption volume of collagen casings that surpassed 10,500 million meters in 2018 will observe 5.1% growth in 2019. While Europe has traditionally reigned supreme in the collagen casings market, followed by the Americas, China has been demonstrating substantial potential to propel collagen casings sales in the recent past.

The meat and casings industry has been pounded by spiking costs, pricing pressures, and uncertain trade scenarios. Although the industry continues to be significantly influenced by raw material prices, bolstering popularity of synthetic casings such as collagen casings will uphold the revenues on a promising growth trajectory, says FMI’s report.

Europe currently accounts for over 40% share in the total consumption of collagen casings. Increasing globalization of dietary practices among Asia’s evolving consumer demographics, especially growing westernization of Chinese diet, is favoring sales of processed meat products and sausages within emerging Asian markets. In the light of China’s growing appetite for sausages, backed by the mass consumer shift from high-carb to high-protein foods, China is positioned as the potential gold mine for sausages makers and collagen casings manufacturers. As a sizable Chinese population continues to prefer low-cost alternatives for meat and meat-based products, collagen casings are slated for significant consumption in manufacturing of sausages. However, despite high strategic importance, China will remain a highly competitive, low-cost market in the long run, says the report.

Higher applicability of collagen casings has been estimated in fresh sausages over cooked, whereas FMI forecasts meat-based snacks to emerge as the second most sought after application of collagen casings. The report projects that dry-cured and pork lion, besides cooked sausages, will create lucrative investment opportunities for manufacturers of collagen casings in coming years.

Registering over half the total consumption volume, small caliber collagen casings continue to reflect a strong consumption potential in the edible, fresh sausages segment. With increasing inclination of foodservice operators towards regenerated collagen casings over natural casings, manufacturers continue to discover maximum demand from foodservice providers. The report anticipates private labels to register a higher rate demand for collagen casings – especially in the fresh, frozen, and ready-to-cook segments.

Download the sample copy of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8807

Casings manufacturers and sausage makers accelerating their mass shift to collagen casings over animal gut owing to the former’s uniform consistency, greater strength, and convenience of mass production through production line automation. The report attributes growing consumption of collagen casings by sausages manufacturers to the marginal benefits offered by relatively stable pricing of collagen casings, in addition to the tenderness, ease of cooking, and healthful content. Foodservice operators, cited as the prime consumer of collagen casings, will adhere to the advantages of better productivity and production standardization at relatively lesser labor, creating steady growth prospects for collagen casings market in the near future.

A growing trend of veganism has been buffeting meat consumption levels over the recent past, which is subsequently limiting sales volume of collagen casings. With a towering number of foodservice chains launching vegan product lines and processed food manufacturers seeking sustainable meat alternatives, the meat and sausages sales are most likely to witness a considerable slowdown – restricting rapid growth of collagen casings. Competition from non-food verticals such as cosmetics and personal care products industry will also remain a key factor posing challenges to raw material pricing and supply, says FMI.

The report tracks global collagen casings market for an eight-year forecast period, 2019-2027. Projecting a 5.2% volume CAGR through 2027, the report offers exclusive insights on the various other facets of collagen casings market. Write in to the analyst at [email protected]

Queries regarding the report can be addressed to Future Market Insight’s analysts @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-8807