What’s Driving Painting Robots Market Trends? Key Company Profiled In Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., ABB ,Durr AG, Fanuc America Corporation

Painting Robots Market: Introduction

To achieve consistent and accurate paint finish quality, automated painting equipment comes in handy and painting robots are counted among these painting equipment. Panting robots have an explosion-proof arm and self-contained paint system that paints any surface automatically. These robotic arms are lightweight and have horizontal and vertical reach synchronized with conveyors. Painting robots can have 360 access. Usually, they are available in three types – wall mounted, floor mounted or rail mounted, and they are widely used in almost all industries, including woodworking, construction, automotive, oil and gas, medical and pharmaceutical, plastic and glass, electronics and others. Painting robots are customized according to demand; for example, they can be integrated with spraying and varnishing systems and all kinds of paint materials can be used (solvent-based, powder or water-borne paints).

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7128

Painting Robots Market: Drivers and Challenges

Painting robots maximize a manufacturing company’s performance and minimize the cost of production with enhanced accuracy. Adoption of painting robots reduces error and risk margins, optimizes production cycle and subsequently, enables low cost production with lower use of painting material. Panting robots can also be used for varnishing and spraying. This, in turn, will fuel the demand for painting robots in the coming years.

The lion’s share of the market is expected to be held by automotive, aerospace and defence industries as painting robots eliminate the human error factor by eliminating skilled painters. Certain aspects of painting robots, for instance, high rate of accuracy in painting micro parts to huge parts within optimized time, coupled with the growth of end-use industries, such as automotive industry, will drive the demand of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the use of painting robots prevents employees or manual painters from VOC exposure as paints are considered carcinogenic. This factor is also anticipated to contribute towards the adoption of automated painting equipment.

Global Painting Robots Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global painting robots market has been segmented as:

Wall Mounted Painting Robots

Floor Mounted Painting Robots

Rail Mounted Painting Robots

Others

On the basis of payload, the global painting robots market has been segmented as:

Below 12 kgs

Between 12-20 kgs

Above 20 kgs

On the basis of application, the global painting robots market has been segmented as:

Exterior Painting

Interior Painting

On the basis of end-use, the global painting robots market has been segmented as:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Woodworking

Plastic

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Others

Painting Robots Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the painting robots market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, India, Middle East and Africa, and South East Asia and Pacific. Cumulatively, China, India, Japan, and South East Asia and Pacific are pegged to exhibit significant demand over the forecast period and hold a major share of the painting robots market, owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in these regions. Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period as it is home to many key suppliers and manufacturers. The North America painting robot market is expected to witness significant growth due to the inclination of manufacturers towards technological advancements. Coats and paints contain harmful volatile organic compounds, thus the European Environment Agency (EEA) has established strict regulations on their use. As a result, Europe is expected to register gradual growth in the market. Also, due to similar reasons, manufacturers are strategically locating their production facilities in countries where the regulation on volatile organic compounds (VOCs) either do not exist or are relatively relaxed.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7128

Global Painting Robots Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global painting robots market include,