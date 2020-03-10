What’s driving Hyperspectral Imaging Camera Market Growth? Top Players: Applied Spectral Imaging, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Corning Incorporated, SPECIM

Hyperspectral Imaging Camera Market: Introduction

Technological advancements, especially the advancements in micro-hyperspectral imaging camera technology has led to easy data acquisition and analysis. Micro-hyperspectral technology is seen to be in use for small, lightweight, and efficient hyperspectral imaging cameras that are capable of being deployed in specific and harsh environments.

Hyperspectral imaging camera works on the principle of optical imaging. The market for hyperspectral imaging camera is in starting phase, but it is being seen as a good prospect for the applications in agriculture, chemical analysis, and defense sectors. Hyperspectral imaging cameras are used in many applications globally with one of the major application being the food surface inspection, where the reflectance imaging is used on various products to check for bruises. One of the other major application area for the hyperspectral imaging camera market is military surveillance where it is used to monitor potential targets.

Hyperspectral Imaging Camera Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the hyperspectral imaging camera market have been the increasing demand for data accuracy and consistency among end-users and the government, as the hyperspectral imaging cameras are highly accurate. This has led to the growth of the hyperspectral imaging camera market and has been a major push factor for the market as it shows the growing application of the hyperspectral imaging camera. Another driver for the market include the popularity of these hyperspectral imaging cameras in the medical imaging sector. As these hyperspectral imaging cameras uses the optical imaging principal, therefore provide accurate results, which is the need in medical imaging.

One of the restraints in the hyperspectral imaging camera market is the cost of installing these cameras. The cost of installing the hyperspectral imaging cameras has been on a higher scale, and to use these cameras one has to put in huge investment for the supporting infrastructure. This has been a restraint for the hyperspectral imaging cameras market. Also, there have been challenges for the super-resolution practices of the hyperspectral imaging cameras which adds to the reason for the slow growth of this market.

Hyperspectral Imaging Camera Market: Segmentation

The hyperspectral imaging camera market can be segmented into various segments but as per the market analysis the market for hyperspectral imaging camera is most suitably segmented by application, pricing, and region.

On the basis of application the hyperspectral imaging camera market can be divided into;

Military and surveillance

Healthcare

Food and agriculture

Remote sensing

Machine vision

On the basis of pricing, the hyperspectral imaging camera market can be segmented into;

Premium

Medium

Low

Hyperspectral Imaging Camera Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Hyperspectral Imaging Camera market are: Applied Spectral Imaging, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Corning Incorporated, SPECIM, Surface Optics Corporation, Headwall Photonics, Inc., Resonon, Telops, BaySpec Inc., HyperMed Imaging, Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, SpekLED GmbH, Cubert GmbH, Brandywine Photonics LLC, Gilden Photonics Ltd, Utc Aerospace Systems, Merrick & Company Inc., Corescan Pty Ltd., Ximea, Imec Vzw, Hansa Luftbild Group, Galileo Group, Inc. and ChemImage Corporation., among others.