What’s Driving Encapsulated Lactic Acid Market Trends? Key Company Profiled In BSA Inc., Balchem Ingredient Solutions, Food Ingredient Technology Co., Ltd., IFP (Innovative Food Processors), Inc., Wiberg Canada

Market Outlook

The use of acids in the food and beverage industry is well-known. Encapsulated lactic acid are used predominantly in the making of dry or semi-dry sausages. Use of encapsulated lactic acid has been better considered in recent years, due to its improvement in texture, flavor and nutritional value of many food products. Fermentation with encapsulated lactic acid is an economical and effective food preservation method that can be applied even in more rural/remote places. Owing to its numerous applications, the encapsulated lactic acid has attracted profound interest from various foodservice providers and likely to spectate a significant growth in the years to come. Also, the rising demand for encapsulated lactic acid from end-user industries, mainly from the food and beverage industry has resulted in the expansion of the encapsulated lactic acid market. However, alternatives such as encapsulated citric acid is gaining ground and could obstruct the encapsulated lactic acid market growth.

Foodservice Providers Fueling the Demand for Encapsulated Lactic Acid

Commercial encapsulation technologies in the food industry have existed for over a decade with support from the regulatory bodies, under the terms of the 1995 EC Directive, a wide range of additives in foodstuff is permitted. Lactic acid has been a popular additive for encapsulation. The briskly changing consumption patterns around the globe and the desire for minimally processed foods is asserting the industry to find processing techniques that meet the consumers’ desire and also increase products safety. This has led in the growth of the encapsulated lactic acid market. The use of encapsulated lactic acid is now common in the making of dairy, meat, vegetable and fish products, as well as, animal feed. The primary factors driving the growth of the encapsulated lactic acid market include the growing food encapsulation market, growing processed food industry, initiatives for bioplastics, increasing concerns for the environment.

Global Encapsulated Lactic Acid: Market Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global encapsulated lactic acid market has been segmented as –

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Sauces and Meat

Salad and Dressings

On the basis of nature, the global encapsulated lactic acid market has been segmented as –

Synthetic

Organic

On the basis of form, the global encapsulated lactic acid market has been segmented as –

Powder

Liquid

Global Encapsulated Lactic Acid Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global encapsulated lactic acid market are BSA Inc., Balchem Ingredient Solutions, Food Ingredient Technology Co., Ltd., IFP (Innovative Food Processors), Inc., Wiberg Canada, BASF SE, Corbion N.V., among others. The global encapsulated lactic acid market has progressed on the outline of new product innovations and will continue to grow the same way during the period of forecast.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Ingredients like encapsulated lactic acid are the key to helping vendors create food products, beverages, and supplements that enhance health through improved nutrition. Foodservice providers should emphasize on making innovative food products while fulfilling the regulations for food grade material usage. Use of encapsulated lactic acid has increased more in the last decade, due to its improvement in survival and viability under adverse environmental conditions. The U.S. FDA has listed what can legally constitute encapsulated lactic acid. Approval from the U.S. FDA for the use of various food ingredients such as encapsulated lactic acid is one of the primary drivers of the encapsulated lactic acid market. Region wise, the market in North America looks promising and is expected to dominate the overall encapsulated lactic acid market. The approval from regulatory bodies for use in diverse foods and beverages is helping the market growth. The market in the Asia Pacific is envisaged to witness profitable growth owing to the growing economy, expansion of the food and beverage industry and more.