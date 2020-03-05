Western Europe Medical Recruitment Market to Clock Value US$ 21.2 Bn by 2028

Over the last decade, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries have witnessed growth across various countries of Western Europe. Moreover, healthcare-related research projects in Western Europe would impact the growth of recruitment services across the region. The Western Europe medical recruitment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21.22 Bn by the end of 2028, expanding at a moderate CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Increase in healthcare spending, prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing population-employment ratio are some factors likely to propel the Western Europe medical recruitment market in the coming years. Germany is projected to exhibit relatively high growth over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of heart-related diseases and presence of a large number of homecare centres are among major factors fuelling the growth of the medical recruitment market in Western Europe.

Future Market Insights, in its report on the ‘Western Europe Medical Recruitment Market’ has analyzed and investigated various trends and developments shaping the market. The report also assays a holistic view of the current drivers, trends, and opportunities in the medical recruitment market. FMI has also presented an in-depth understanding of financials, key strategies, and developments of various medical recruitment agencies such as Medacs Healthcare, Euromotion Medical, CPL Healthcare, ProClinical Recruitment, TFS Healthcare, EGV Recruiting, and CCM Recruitment. The report also presents a list of recommendations to the stakeholders in the medical recruitment market.

Burgeoning Pharma Industry and Research Activities to Push for Increased Medical Recruitments

Flourishing medicine development coupled with enhanced production, exports and R&D expenditure is likely to play an important role in increasing the demand for medical recruitment services. Moreover, increase in the employment of new workforce in the region is also expected to drive the medical recruitment market in Western Europe. In the past few years, owing to technological advancements, companies and governments are conducting research on innovative technologies. These research activities require technicians, nurses, lab assistants, medical representatives, pharmacists, and physicians, which in turn, would drive the demand for medical recruitment services in Western Europe during the forecast period.

Key Trends Shaping the Future of the Western Europe Medical Recruitment Market Through 2028

Since medical institutions churn out a large number of healthcare professionals, recruitment agencies and medical establishments are partnering with educational institutions to tap on potential job aspirants and candidates. The nursing/healthcare staff segment is projected to dominate the medical recruitment market with more than 29% value share. Paramedic staff segment would also witness steady growth in the coming years, owing to the increase in in healthcare organization and CROs.

Recruiting companies are leveraging the giant networks of social media to enhance their recruiting, selection ability and staffing processes. Medical recruitment agencies are using LinkedIn recruiting solutions to explore potential healthcare candidates.

With the emergence of new HR technologies like application tracking systems and recruitment marketing platforms, medical recruitment agencies are using Big Data and Analytics to find right candidates and improve cultural fit and retention.

Channel and expansion strategies along with product innovation and partnerships with other healthcare recruitment agencies are among key strategies adopted by major players in this market to boost their sales.