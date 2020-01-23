Wellness Tourism -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description:-

Wellness tourism is a type of tourism where people travel to places for the betterment of their physical or mental state. It is different from medical tourism where people travel to other countries or places for medical care or treatment of a diagnosed disease. Wellness tourism is growing simultaneously with the global tourism industry at a rapid pace.

According to the wellness tourism market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in mental illness. Some common forms of mental illnesses include stress, fear, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. If not addressed in their early stages, they can adversely affect physical health and lead to chronic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer. Stress can be caused due to environmental pressures such as work, societal expectations, and monetary problems. Stress can have adverse effects on an individual’s lifestyle and health. For instance, out of 100 individual, 20% of the adults in the US experience stress every year, and mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorders are the third major cause of hospitalization in the country.

In 2018, the global Wellness Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wellness Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wellness Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AccorHotels

Canyon Ranch

IHG

Red Carnation Hotels

IHHR Hospitality

Aro Ha

Body And Soul

BodySense

Fitpacking

Four Seasons Hotels

Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat

Hilton

Hyatt

Kamalaya

Marriott

Mountain Trek

Rancho La Puerta

Wellness & Hormone Centers Of America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Domestic Wellness Tourism

International Wellness Tourism

Market segment by Application, split into

Old Man

Young Man

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wellness Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Domestic Wellness Tourism

1.4.3 International Wellness Tourism

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wellness Tourism Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Old Man

1.5.3 Young Man

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wellness Tourism Market Size

2.2 Wellness Tourism Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wellness Tourism Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Wellness Tourism Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wellness Tourism Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wellness Tourism Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Wellness Tourism Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Wellness Tourism Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Wellness Tourism Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wellness Tourism Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wellness Tourism Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Wellness Tourism Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Wellness Tourism Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Wellness Tourism Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Wellness Tourism Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Wellness Tourism Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Wellness Tourism Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Wellness Tourism Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Wellness Tourism Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Wellness Tourism Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Wellness Tourism Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Wellness Tourism Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Wellness Tourism Key Players in China

7.3 China Wellness Tourism Market Size by Type

7.4 China Wellness Tourism Market Size by Application

Continued……

