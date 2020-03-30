Wellhead Equipment Market 2019 Historical Development and Global Analysis by Forecast To 2024

The global Wellhead Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 7.20 billion by 2024 and Growing at a Massive CAGR of 3.25% by Forecast 2024.

A wellhead is an essential component used in the oil & gas industry, at the surface of a well to provides pressure containing interface for the drilling and production equipment. It is mainly used to connect the tubing and casing to an oil & gas pipeline. Casing heads, casing spools, tubing head spools, and crosses are some of the components of a wellhead equipment. The shift towards implementing an environmentally safe approach in oil & gas recovery, would positively impact the wellhead equipment market.

The wellhead equipment is widely used to control the pressure and provide access to the main casing or tubing. A wellhead equipment ensures safe drilling and completion by maintaining the pressure level in the well. A rise in demand for oil and gas supports higher investments into oil & gas exploration activities, including unconventional resource exploration. These factors would drive the growth of wellhead equipment market.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of global wellhead equipment market are FMC Technologies (US), Baker Hughes (US), Weir (UK), Aker Solutions (Norway), Cameron International Corporation (US), Stream-Flo Industries Ltd (Canada), Wellhead Systems, Inc. (US), Oil States International, Inc. (US), National Oilwell Varco (US), Shanghai Elim Petroleum Machinery (China), Forum Energy Technologies (US), and Brace Tool (Canada)

Wellhead Equipment Industry Segments Analysis:

The global Wellhead Equipment Market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

Global Wellhead Equipment Market, By Component

Hanger

Flange

Master Valve

Choke

Others

Global Wellhead Equipment Market, By Application

Onshore

Offshore

Global Wellhead Equipment Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global wellhead equipment market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the wellhead equipment market by its component, application, and by region.

