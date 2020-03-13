Well Logging Tools Market 2019 Leading Players: TSL Technology Ltd., BÖHLER Edelstahl GmbH & Co KG, and ANTARES Datensysteme GmbH.

Well Logging Tools Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Sickline and E-Line), Well type (Land Based and Offshore), End-Use (Water and Wastewater, Oil and Gas and Metal and Mining) and Region – Forecast till 2024.

The global well logging tools market is predicted to have a prodigious growth at 4.50% CAGR over the predicted years 2019-2024. The global well logging tools market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to due to potential increase in recoverable resources and increased exploration and production in the developing regions including Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1549

Well Logging Tools Market Scenario

Well logging is conducted in boreholes that are drilled for oil and gas, mineral, groundwater and geothermal exploration along with part of geotechnical and environmental studies. Logging tools gets inserted into the well for measuring the electromagnetic, radioactive, acoustic and electrical properties of subsurface formations. At times these tools are incorporated into drilling tools while at other times it is lowered in the well for collecting data. With technological advancements in the well logging industry, countless varieties of well logs have come up. As increasing number of exploration activities are taking place, the need for well logging tools is going up as it is a vital part of well production and drilling activities.

Leading Players:

Halliburton

Royal Dutch Shell

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

GE Company

Weatherford

Hunting Energy Services

Gowell International LLC

TSL Technology Ltd.

BÖHLER Edelstahl GmbH & Co KG

ANTARES Datensysteme GmbH.

Well Logging Tools Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a wide segmental analysis of the well logging tools market on the basis of technology, well type and end-use.

Based on technology, the well logging tools market is segmented into e-line and sickline.

Based on well type, the well logging tools market is segmented into offshore and land based.

Based on end-use, the well logging tools market is segmented into metal and mining, oil and gas and water and wastewater.

Well Logging Tools Regional Market Analysis

By region, the well logging tools market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

Of these, North America will have an upper hand in the logging tools market over the predicted years. This is due to the presence of key players in this region that are opening doors for higher exploration activities in off shore and on shore areas. These favorable government regulations in this region is expected to proliferate the growth of the logging tools market here. The logging tools market in the APAC region is predicted to have a favorable growth over the predicted years. Exploitation of shale resources especially in the US have increased the demand for rigs of higher specifications to enable drilling long horizontal wells with well logging tools. Moreover, in the APAC region, about 50 oil and gas fields having collective resources in Southeast Asia is predicted to get approval for development between 2019-2020.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

4 Market Landscape

To Be Continued….

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

To Be Continued…….

Browse Complete Well Logging Tools Market Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/logging-tools-market-1549

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]