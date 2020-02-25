FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Well Intervention Market Projected to be Resilient During 2018 to 2026 | Key Players are HELIX ESG, Weatherford International Plc, National Oilwell Varco, Expro Group, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the well intervention market during the period between *forecast period*. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global well intervention market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 6% CAGR during the period until 2026.

A well intervention is any remedial operation performed on oil or gas wells with the intention of restoring or increasing the production. It was traditionally done with drill rigs, but with significant advancements in technologies, well construction and well head designs have transformed, influencing well intervention to evolve as well as grow in demand. An oil or gas well may require intervention due to a number of unforeseen problems such as changes in reservoir characteristics, flow restrictions, mechanical failure, and others.

Escalating demand for energy along with growing efforts in discovery of new oilfield reserves has been highly impactful on the development of global market of well intervention. The global well intervention market registered a value of around US$ 6 billion in 2017, and is projected to grow at a promising CAGR of 6% during the 2018-2026 period.

Well Intervention Market Gains Underpinned by Increasing Need to Revitalize Aging Oilfields

Large-stage well intervention solutions and services are gaining rising momentum due to increasing expenditure in revitalization of aging, marginal field wells in order to improve their functioning and extend production. Exploration and production (E&P) companies or oilfield operators across the world are focusing on boosting production and extending the plateau which require a clear understanding of the subsurface quality and performance of the existing surface facilities to manage the production in a safe manner. This, in turn, is likely to trigger investments in these services and eventually strengthen the well intervention market growth.

Although renewable sources of energy are widely being adopted in the recent years, the demand for oil and gas has not declined. Renewable energy provides clean power, but it is yet to become the reliable source for the continuously developing and modernizing society, and therefore resulting into surge in the demand for oil and gas. With rapid depletion of oils reserves, continuous efforts are being undertaken for the discovery of new oilfield reserves, mostly in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Mexico, South China Sea, and the North Sea, to meet the soaring demand. These are the important factors driving the global well intervention market.

Subsea intervention services are still in their infancy with huge potential. While many leading oil & gas companies do not have well-established subsea intervention policies, new discoveries and growing need to improve recovery rates from developed fields are expected to increase the demand for such services. In addition, these companies have also begun embracing the need to carry out intervention in their rising portfolios of subsea wells. Gradual increase in the adoption of regular subsea intervention programs along with rising activities and subsea well counts are expected to favor the expansion of global well intervention market.

Heightened Volatility of Oil Prices and Heavy Investments in Renewable Energy Sources to Impede Market Growth

Various global well intervention projects have been halted due to fluctuating prices of crude oil. In addition, the growing need to adhere to government regulations regarding carbon emission has triggered robust investments in renewable energy business including wind and solar power technologies. Rising inclination toward clean energy may negatively affect the growth of well intervention market at the global level.

Notable Developments and Innovations in Well Intervention Market

Leading players operating in the well intervention market are concentrating on various organic & inorganic methods such as merger & acquisitions to improve their presence in the global market scenario. Some of the developments include:

In February 2018, Schlumberger Limited, a key player in the well intervention market, launched its motion-compensated intervention tower for advanced intervention operations on deepwater tension-leg platforms. The company had acquired all the outstanding shares of Cameron in April 2016, with an aim to create technology driven growth.

In January 2018, Halliburton was assigned to develop and deliver integrated well intervention campaign, plugging nearly 20 offshore wells in Norway at a very low cost.

Some other players in the global well intervention market include HELIX ESG, Weatherford International Plc, National Oilwell Varco, Expro Group, GE, Deepwell AS, Hunting Energy Services, Oceaneering International, Inc., Archer, Basic Energy Services, Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., Precision Drilling Corporation, and Superior Energy Services Inc.

