Welding Materials Market 2019 Global Industry Manufacturers | Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Illinois Tools Works Inc., Sandvik AB

Global Welding Materials Market 2019 Research Report” now available at a high quality database of MarketResearchFuture.com with market size, share, trends, Competitive and statistical analysis.

Market Introduction:

Welding process refers to the joining of metals. It is a very cost-effective process, which finds its application in sectors such as transportation, construction, oil & gas, and power. The growth of the welding industry is highly dependent on the consumption of steel in various end-use industries.

Welding Materials Global Market Key Players:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Illinois Tools Works Inc., Sandvik AB, Praxair Incorporated, Air Liquide S.A., Colfax Corporation, The Linde Group, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.and Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.

The welding technologies comprise welding materials and welding services. These materials account for a significant share in the welding industry which is expected to grow rapidly both in terms of value and volume. Resultantly, the welding materials market is expected to garner huge accruals on the global platform.

With the presence of several large and small market players; the global market of Welding Materials appears to be highly fragmented in nature. A few large companies manufacture and supply Machinery, filler materials, and accessories for the various welding processes.

A number of smaller companies around the globe specialize in items such as welding torches, welders’ helmets, hammers, marking equipment, welding screens, special fluxes, etc. To maintain their market positions; Manufacturers need to meet the changing demands of their customers, competing with other manufacturers, and complying with government regulations. They continually concentrate on developing a new generation of improved, high-value-added products.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

September 19, 2019 – ESAB Welding & Cutting Products (India), a world leader in the production of welding and cutting equipment and consumables announced the acquisition of the Sandvik welding consumables business. Beginning November 1, this year, ESAB is planning to take these products to bring to the market under the name Exaton™, an ESAB brand. ESAB assures its customers that the excellent performance, metallurgy, and weldability of our consumables will remain the same

Global Welding Materials Market Competitive Analysis:

To maintain their market positions; manufacturers need to meet the changing demands of their customers, competing with other manufacturers, and complying with government regulations. They continually focus on developing a new generation of improved, high-value-added products

Welding Materials Market Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region accounts for the leading market for welding materials, globally, followed by North America and Europe respectively. The largest share of the market in the APAC is attributed to the huge demand for welding materials in the countries such as China, Japan and India due to their burgeoning automotive and construction industries.

The largest consumers of these materials in the region are transportation & automobile industry and the construction industry. There is been a lot of investment in infrastructure due to fast urbanization and industrialization. All the steel-consuming industries by far require the welding technology which augments the demand in the APAC welding materials market, supporting the market to become the largest market.

The welding materials market in the North American region accounts for the second-largest. The U.S., backed by the increasing reconstruction activities and the rising demand for welding materials in the marine industry, accounts for the key contributor to the market growth in the region.

The European region is another significant market for welding materials which is growing substantially. Markets in countries such as the U.K., Germany Italy, France, and Spain growing pervasively with their aerospace and automotive industries are favoring the growth of the regional market, consuming a substantial amount of welding materials.

Welding Materials Global Market Segments:

The Welding Materials Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type : Comprising Electrodes, Flux & Wires, Gases, and others

Segmentation by Application : Comprising Construction, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Power, and others

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.