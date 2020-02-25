Weight Management Beverages Market to Pave Path for Augmented Revenue during the Period between 2018-2027

The Fact.MR study helps readers to understand the recent developments in the weight management beverages market with the help of critical information about the leading market players. The report profiles leading stakeholders in the weight management beverages market to help readers to understand the recent developments in the strategic plans of their competitors in the weight management beverages market.

Request for a Free Sample of this report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2229

Non-capital intensive nature of the weight management beverages market presents low barriers to entry, which enables a majority of Tier 3 stakeholders to foray into the market. Small or medium-sized local manufacturers are focusing on launching affordable offerings, as a majority of consumers are preferring the purchase low-cost weight management beverages over premium ones. Market players are also focusing on strengthening their distribution channels to penetrate suburban and rural pockets.

Global Obesity Epidemic: A Macro Factor Fueling Growth of Weight Management Beverages Market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of obesity nearly tripled across the world during 1975-2016. The statistics show that over 650 million adults were obese and around 1.9 billion adults were overweight in 2016, and incidences of obesity have been multiplied at a rapid pace in recent years.

Consumers are becoming more aware of their dietary intakes and willingness to reduce unhealthy food consumption is boosting demand for weight management beverages worldwide. Stakeholders in the weight management beverages market are streamlining their marketing plans to improve awareness about the benefits of weight management beverages to further boost sales in the coming future.

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics @ https://www.factmr.com/report/2229/weight-management-beverages-market

Developed Nations Hold a Significant Share in the Weight Management Beverages Market

The momentum in the weight management beverage market is largely attributed to the increasing health & wellness trend in the developed regions such as North America and Europe. According to the CRN 2017 Annual Survey on Dietary Supplements, published by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), over 75% Americans take dietary supplements, and weight management supplements account for 15% of the total consumption.

Increasing interest in sports and fitness activities for weight loss across the young population is improving awareness about the benefits of weight management beverages in developed regions. Manufacturers in the weight management beverages market are closely tracking the dynamics of sports nutrition markets in developing countries to envisage profitable growth in these regions.

Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Over Weight Management Beverages

The trend of health and wellness has increased in an unprecedented manner over the past few years. Consumers are making well-informed decisions while choosing weight-loss foods. The strong belief among consumers, especially in developing or underdeveloped countries, about the effectiveness of a diet full of fresh fruits and vegetables in weight loss is shrinking demand for artificial diet foods, such as weight management beverages.

In addition, governments are encouraging consumers, through various guidelines such as Dietary Guidelines for American 2015-2020, to opt for fruits and vegetables to gain wholesome nutrition. Preference to fresh fruits and vegetables over weight management beverages can pose challenges to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Weight management beverage manufacturers as well as weight management beverage ingredient manufacturers are profiled in the Fact.MR report. The list features Alticor Inc. (Amway), The Himalaya Drug Company, The Coca Cola Company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nutrisystem Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Unilever PLC, Tetley USA Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Kellogg Co., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Royal DSM NV, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, and DuPont.

For any query get easily connect with an Analyst @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2229

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.