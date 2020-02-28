Weight Management Beverages Market Projections Deliver Positive Revenue Growth During 2018 to 2027

FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Weight Management Beverages Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018 to 2027 | Key Players are Royal DSM NV, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the weight management beverages market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global weight management beverages market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 3% CAGR during the period until 2027.

Non-capital intensive nature of the weight management beverages market presents low barriers to entry, which enables a majority of Tier 3 stakeholders to foray into the market. Small or medium-sized local manufacturers are focusing on launching affordable offerings, as a majority of consumers are preferring the purchase low-cost weight management beverages over premium ones. Market players are also focusing on strengthening their distribution channels to penetrate suburban and rural pockets.

‘False Marketing Claims’ Creating Skepticism Among Target Audience

Weight management beverages manufactured by market leaders have been the subject of lawsuits, as their ‘diet’ beverages allegedly caused weight gain among some consumers in the U.S. Artificial sweetener ingredients, such as aspartame, used in weight management beverages have been linked to weight gain. The questionable claims have garnered mainstream media attention, and induced skepticism among the target audience.

Global Obesity Epidemic: A Macro Factor Fueling Growth of Weight Management Beverages Market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of obesity nearly tripled across the world during 1975-2016. The statistics show that over 650 million adults were obese and around 1.9 billion adults were overweight in 2016, and incidences of obesity have been multiplied at a rapid pace in recent years.

Consumers are becoming more aware of their dietary intakes and willingness to reduce unhealthy food consumption is boosting demand for weight management beverages worldwide. Stakeholders in the weight management beverages market are streamlining their marketing plans to improve awareness about the benefits of weight management beverages to further boost sales in the coming future.

The momentum in the weight management beverage market is largely attributed to the increasing health & wellness trend in the developed regions such as North America and Europe. According to the CRN 2017 Annual Survey on Dietary Supplements, published by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), over 75% Americans take dietary supplements, and weight management supplements account for 15% of the total consumption.

Increasing interest in sports and fitness activities for weight loss across the young population is improving awareness about the benefits of weight management beverages in developed regions. Manufacturers in the weight management beverages market are closely tracking the dynamics of sports nutrition markets in developing countries to envisage profitable growth in these regions.

Consumer Inclination towards Non-carbonated Weight Management Beverages Influencing Product Development

Though governments ensure the safety of carbonated beverages with stringent regulations, most consumers are shifting towards non-carbonated versions; the trend is reflected in the weight management beverages market as well. A large number of consumers seek non-carbonated weight management beverages, which holds a significant share in the growth of the weight management beverages market.

Market players are introducing innovative, ethnic, and local flavors of non-carbonated weight management beverages to attract more consumer in regional markets. In order to stay ahead of the intense competition in the weight management beverages market over the long term, leading manufacturers are modifying their manufacturing strategies to provide a vast range of selection in the non-carbonated weight management beverages.

Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Over Weight Management Beverages

The trend of health and wellness has increased in an unprecedented manner over the past few years. Consumers are making well-informed decisions while choosing weight-loss foods. The strong belief among consumers, especially in developing or underdeveloped countries, about the effectiveness of a diet full of fresh fruits and vegetables in weight loss is shrinking demand for artificial diet foods, such as weight management beverages.

